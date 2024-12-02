ThinkEDI To Host Diversity And Inclusion Wales Awards 2024

ThinkEDI is set to host the Diversity and Inclusion Wales Awards 2024 sponsored by Ogi.

The event will celebrate 85 organisations and individuals and will take place at ICC Newport. It will bring together leaders and changemakers from the third sector, community interest companies (CICs), public sector, media, and private sector.

From grassroots initiatives to influential organisations, the awards will honour the contributions of those who have tirelessly worked to make Wales a more inclusive place. As a highlight of the evening, the Tenovus Cancer Care Sing With Us Choir will deliver a festive performance.

ThinkEDI’s co-founder Sophie Mason, a disabled entrepreneur who has bootstrapped ThinkEDI alongside Merryn Roberts-Ward, said:

“This event is a celebration of Wales' diverse and inclusive culture, bringing together the people who are changing Wales in so many different ways. We want this to be the blueprint for what inclusion events should look like in 2025 and beyond.”

Marking another milestone, ThinkEDI will officially launch its ThinkEDI App during the awards ceremony. The app is designed to simplify inclusion for customer service teams, education providers, and employers, making compliance with the Equality Act both measurable and tangible.

Tickets for the Diversity and Inclusion Wales Awards 2024 are available now at www.ThinkEDI.co.uk/inclusion-awards.