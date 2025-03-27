NTFW Quarterly Review: Policy, Partnerships, and Future Plans

A successful annual conference, two Welsh Government inquiries, a series of important meetings and ongoing lobbying on behalf of members were all squeezed into a busy quarter for the NTFW.

Now, as spring arrives, the focus switches to the organisation's strategy for the 2026 Senedd elections and a Manifesto for Apprenticeships and Skills.

Apprenticeship Contract Holders (ACH) Meeting

The quarter began with the ACH Apprenticeship Contract Holders meeting for the 10 commissioned contract holders. Discussions on the Framework cycle and reviews, contracting and the draft budget are crucial to ensure that apprenticeship programmes remain effective and well-funded, the organisation said.

Collaboration & Sector Support

NTFW has collaborated with colleagues in Medr and the work-based learning network on several key initiatives, including ALN support, employer disability incentives, and equality and diversity. It also addressed construction industry challenges, especially the need for a Level 2 Apprenticeship route.

It said it had provided evidence of the issues faced by learners and employers related to the delivery of Health & Social Care Level 4 & 5 Frameworks. Progress will be shared with the network to foster better understanding and solutions.

Welsh Government Engagement & Lobbying

A considerable amount of time has been spent attending Welsh Government meetings and lobbying over the last few months. NTFW lobbied about the unintended consequences of not increasing the apprenticeship budget and will continue to work with the Welsh Government to highlight the need for further investment.

The NTFW was also represented at two Welsh Government inquiries. The first was the Children, Young People, and Education Committee inquiry into Routes into Post-16 Education and Training, where they discussed barriers and challenges in the transition from school to apprenticeships, including cost of living and transport issues.

The second was the Economy, Trade, and Rural Affairs Committee inquiry into Apprenticeship Pathways. They highlighted the need for a Welsh Government skills strategy and the importance of involving employers and advising young people to make the right apprenticeships pathway choice when leaving school.

Apprenticeship Fair

In February, NTFW held a well-attended Apprenticeship Fair jointly with ColegauCymru at the Senedd, where we showcased all that apprenticeships have to offer to Ministers and Members of the Senedd.

Skills Competitions

As a member of the WorldSkills Steering Group, NTFW is working with other stakeholders to prepare for and support the WorldSkills UK National finals, which will be held in Wales in the autumn.

Celebrating Success: Key Events

The quarter ended on a high note with the Inaugural FAB (Federation of Awarding Bodies) Welsh Dinner in Cardiff and the successful NTFW Annual Conference at the Cardiff City Stadium.

The conference featured speakers from Qualifications Wales, Medr, Agored Cymru and City & Guilds. A highlight were the workshops, led by key industry stakeholders and four apprentices who eloquently shared their experiences. The event was closed by Minister for Culture, Skills, and Social Partnerships, Jack Sargeant.