Theatr Clwyd Redevelopment Secures Record-Breaking Sums from Donors

Theatr Clwyd’s redevelopment has raised the highest amount by a theatre in Wales and received the biggest ever single gift made to a cultural organisation from the Moondance Foundation.

The total from trusts, foundations and private philanthropy now stands at more than £5.3 million.

Executive Director Liam Evans-Ford said:

“When you start work towards projects of this scale the funding is a daunting prospect – indeed we were advised based on precedent that in Wales we would be unlikely to raise much more than £2 million. Due to the amazing people involved in the project, and with the belief and support of high class funders with a focus on theatre, arts and social value – our communities will not only have a world class venue, but also an arts space that reimagines what a cultural home could and should be for communities. We are deeply grateful to all involved.”

Some of the major donors and foundations bringing private funding investment into Wales include the Moondance Foundation, Garfield Weston Foundation, Wolfson Foundation, Foyle Foundation, Clore Duffield Foundation, Colwinston Charitable Trust, Backstage Trust and Anne Duchess of Westminster’s Fund.

Making the largest ever private gift to a cultural organisation in Wales of more than £1 million, Wales’ Moondance Foundation’s support has been transformational in achieving brand new spaces for Theatr Clwyd’s communities and young people alongside critical infrastructure to reduce the building and organisation’s carbon footprint, the theatre group said. The larger theatre will be named the Moondance Theatre in recognition of the gift.

Major UK funder the Garfield Weston Foundation’s gift of £500,000 will ensure access to the arts for everyone, through the improvement of vital creative resources. The second theatre will be named the Weston Theatre. A dedicated writer’s room will be named the Emlyn Williams Writers Room, after the much-celebrated Welsh playwright.

The Wolfson Foundation’s grant of £500,000 will enable world class facilities for all and, deliver a sustainable building throughout, with supportive facilities for future generations. In thanks, the new timber foyer will be called the Wolfson Foyer.

A private North Wales philanthropist’s early-stage contribution of £500,000 has been a vital catalyst in the development of the project and securing additional private funding, said Theatr Clwyd. Indoor and outdoor play areas will be named in recognition.

Backstage Trust have made a commitment of £450,000 towards Theatr Clwyd as a flagship cultural resource for Wales and one of the brand-new rehearsal rooms will be named in their honour.

The Foyle Foundation has gifted £407,000 to support the Foyle Room, an accessible multi-use space for communities and visitors, generating vital income to support the organisation’s future resilience.

The National Lottery Heritage Fund have provided nearly £250,000 towards making the venue access-friendly for the first time, alongside a brand-new piece of inclusive public engagement work.

The Clore Duffield Foundation has committed £100,000 for the Clore Duffield studio, a space dedicated to the vital, award-winning work at Theatr Clwyd with young people, providing opportunities to all.

Wales’ Colwinston Charitable Trust’s gift of £100,000 will fund the Colwinston Studio a dedicated space for children and vulnerable young people.

Enabling outreach throughout North Wales, Stiwdio Anne Duchess of Westminster has been supported by £100,000 from the Anne Duchess of Westminster’s Fund.

Theatr Clwyd secured £36,905 from the Welsh Government’s Landfill Disposals Tax Communities Scheme, which is administered by Wales Council for Voluntary Action (WCVA). The grant will support Theatr Clwyd’s green initiatives and sustainability including a living wall on the building, supporting biodiversity and available for the whole community to enjoy when visiting Theatr Clwyd.

The project has also received funding from the Abderrahim Crickmay Foundation, Equity Charitable Trust and Oakdale Trust.

Theatr Clwyd’s redevelopment is one of Wales’ most culturally significant projects, it said, adding that the “transformative project will deliver a much-improved visitor experience, dedicated spaces for community and engagement programmes and enhanced income-generating facilities, all within a greener, more efficient building”.