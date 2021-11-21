Showcasing the Best of Welsh Business

The Youth of Wales – Their say on the Climate Emergency

Following a successful event in 2020, Wales Climate Week returns from 22-26 November with a 5-day programme of virtual events.

Reflections on COP and priorities for climate action in Wales – a youth perspective 

This session will provide an opportunity for young people in Wales to reflect on their experiences of COP, give their thoughts on climate activism and to look ahead to the priorities for climate action.

Ahead of the sessions, Kevin Rahman-Daultrey, Policy and Education Manager at Size of Wales spoke with Business News Wales about the upcoming events:

 

Kevin Rahman-Daultrey, Policy and Education Manager at Size of Wales believes that through education, community engagement and advocacy, awareness will be raised in Wales of the importance of tropical forests and trees in tackling climate change. Size of Wales are conducting two sessions at Wales Climate Week.

Ahead of the sessions, Rahman-Daultrey told Business News Wales:

“We’re really lucky that we’re running two sessions at COP Cymru. Our first session is with the Future Generations Commisions Office and we’re looking at the role of young people in the role of climate change and climate activism.”

He adds that the second session will centre around deforestation following the Welsh Government’s commitment to this cause.

Size of Wales provides funding and expertise to local and indigenous communities in tropical regions to support them to secure and sustain their precious forests, grow more trees and establish sustainable livelihoods.

COP Cymru is a series of events that provide an opportunity for stakeholders and everyone in Wales to engage in important conversations about climate change through:

– The launch of the new Net Zero Wales Plan on 28 October where Ministers will set out the next stage in our pathway (2021 to 2025) to net zero by 2050.
– Four Regional Roadshow events across Wales (between 4 and 10 November) highlighting examples of best practice and allowing participants to engage in important conversations around the key COP26 Presidency Programme themes. All Regional Roadshows are open to the public as virtual events.
– Wales Climate Week (from 22 to 26 November) a five-day nationwide conversation on the Net Zero Wales plan and the collective action needed, to ensure Wales meets its climate change targets and adapts to the changing weather patterns we are already experiencing.

All COP Cymru events will be broadcast live on the Live Content page. Registered delegates can also access ‘on-demand’ content, information on fringe events and other resources, or contact the organisers of Wales Climate Week by navigating our home page menu options.
 

