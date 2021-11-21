The Youth of Wales – Their say on the Climate Emergency

The Youth of Wales – Their say on the Climate Emergency

Following a successful event in 2020, Wales Climate Week returns from 22-26 November with a 5-day programme of virtual events.

Reflections on COP and priorities for climate action in Wales – a youth perspective

This session will provide an opportunity for young people in Wales to reflect on their experiences of COP, give their thoughts on climate activism and to look ahead to the priorities for climate action.

REGISTER HERE

Ahead of the sessions, Kevin Rahman-Daultrey, Policy and Education Manager at Size of Wales spoke with Business News Wales about the upcoming events:

Kevin Rahman-Daultrey, Policy and Education Manager at Size of Wales believes that through education, community engagement and advocacy, awareness will be raised in Wales of the importance of tropical forests and trees in tackling climate change. Size of Wales are conducting two sessions at Wales Climate Week.

Ahead of the sessions, Rahman-Daultrey told Business News Wales:

“We’re really lucky that we’re running two sessions at COP Cymru. Our first session is with the Future Generations Commisions Office and we’re looking at the role of young people in the role of climate change and climate activism.”

He adds that the second session will centre around deforestation following the Welsh Government’s commitment to this cause.

Size of Wales provides funding and expertise to local and indigenous communities in tropical regions to support them to secure and sustain their precious forests, grow more trees and establish sustainable livelihoods.