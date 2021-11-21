A Business Perspective – How Wales is Responding to the Climate Emergency

A Business Perspective – How Wales is Responding to the Climate Emergency

Following a successful event in 2020, Wales Climate Week returns from 22-26 November with a 5-day programme of virtual events.

On the third day of Wales Climate week – Achieving Net Zero Wales – a business perspective will see business leaders share the progress the private sector in Wales is making towards net zero – and equally importantly the challenges they believe lie ahead.

REGISTER HERE

Business News Wales spoke with Sue Husband, Director of Business in the Community (BITC) Cymru about this session:

Sue Husband, Director of Business in the Community (BITC) Cymru is set to moderate a panel on Day Three of Wales Climate Week. This week is a five-day nationwide conversation on the Net Zero Wales plan and the collective action needed, to ensure Wales meets its climate change targets and adapts to the changing weather patterns we are already experiencing.

Regarding the upcoming panel, Sue said:

“Wales Climate Week is going to cover topics, from Wales’ role on the international stage to energy and emissions, through to nature and climate resilience and how communities and the Welsh public can play their part.”

Husband describes a number of important steps that businesses can take to support Net Zero.

“It’s really interesting because we did some surveys from Business in the Community and it shows that the public want action to be taken in Wales so that the community and nature can thrive.”