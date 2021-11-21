Showcasing the Best of Welsh Business

Wales Climate Week – How the Food Sector is Driving Sustainability

Following a successful event in 2020, Wales Climate Week returns from 22-26 November with a 5-day programme of virtual events.

On the third day of Wales Climate week – Food for thought – how the food business is driving sustainability is one of the spotlight events. The session will focus on the steps that are being taken to improve sustainability in food production and manufacturing to reduce CO2 emissions.

Business News Wales spoke with Mark Grant, Associate Director at Levercliff about this session:

Mark Grant, Associate Director at Levercliff, told Business News Wales

“The session that we’re talking about is Food for Thought and focuses on how Food and Drink businesses are driving sustainability.”

But what steps, would Mark say, are being taken to improve sustainability in food production?

“The key thing for me is that in January, the Welsh Government launched the Sustainability Cluster and we’ve currently got over 100 Food and Drink businesses working with us to help accelerate the sustainability journey in Wales.”

Helping ambitious Welsh food and drink businesses scale up sustainably, the Sustainable Scale Up Cluster is supporting businesses to tackle the 4 key challenges to successful scale up:

  • CAPACITY to scale up
  • Access to CAPITAL to scale up
  • Access to the right COMPETENCIES and talent to scale up
  • Having the CONFIDENCE to scale up and avoiding the overtrading trap

This project has received funding through the Welsh Government Rural Communities – Rural Development Programme 2014-2020, which is funded by the European Agricultural Fund for Rural Development (EAFRD) and the Welsh Government. Delivered by BIC Innovation.

COP Cymru is a series of events that provide an opportunity for stakeholders and everyone in Wales to engage in important conversations about climate change through:

– The launch of the new Net Zero Wales Plan on 28 October where Ministers will set out the next stage in our pathway (2021 to 2025) to net zero by 2050.
– Four Regional Roadshow events across Wales (between 4 and 10 November) highlighting examples of best practice and allowing participants to engage in important conversations around the key COP26 Presidency Programme themes. All Regional Roadshows are open to the public as virtual events.
– Wales Climate Week (from 22 to 26 November) a five-day nationwide conversation on the Net Zero Wales plan and the collective action needed, to ensure Wales meets its climate change targets and adapts to the changing weather patterns we are already experiencing.

All COP Cymru events will be broadcast live on the Live Content page. Registered delegates can also access ‘on-demand’ content, information on fringe events and other resources, or contact the organisers of Wales Climate Week by navigating our home page menu options.
 

