Wales Climate Week – How the Food Sector is Driving Sustainability

Following a successful event in 2020, Wales Climate Week returns from 22-26 November with a 5-day programme of virtual events.
On the third day of Wales Climate week – Food for thought – how the food business is driving sustainability is one of the spotlight events. The session will focus on the steps that are being taken to improve sustainability in food production and manufacturing to reduce CO2 emissions.
Business News Wales spoke with Mark Grant, Associate Director at Levercliff about this session:
“The session that we’re talking about is Food for Thought and focuses on how Food and Drink businesses are driving sustainability.”
But what steps, would Mark say, are being taken to improve sustainability in food production?
“The key thing for me is that in January, the Welsh Government launched the Sustainability Cluster and we’ve currently got over 100 Food and Drink businesses working with us to help accelerate the sustainability journey in Wales.”
Helping ambitious Welsh food and drink businesses scale up sustainably, the Sustainable Scale Up Cluster is supporting businesses to tackle the 4 key challenges to successful scale up:
- CAPACITY to scale up
- Access to CAPITAL to scale up
- Access to the right COMPETENCIES and talent to scale up
- Having the CONFIDENCE to scale up and avoiding the overtrading trap
