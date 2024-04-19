The Wrexham Lager Beer Co Secures New Listings in Welsh Superstores

The oldest lager brewery in Britain has secured new listings in Asda and Sainsbury’s Welsh stores.

The Wrexham Lager Beer Co has been brewing in Wales since 1882. Last month it unveiled a brand identity refresh, designed to help their cans and bottles stand out more effectively on shop shelves.

From May 1 their Wrexham Lager 440ml Export cans will be sold at nearly half of Sainsbury’s stores across Wales, whilst the Wrexham Lager 4x pack 330ml Export bottle and 330ml 12x Pack Lager bottle will be on sale in more than half of Asda stores in the region, in addition to the Export 330ml bottles already stocked.

The family run business is continuing to go from strength to strength following the hire of industry specialist James Wright as CEO six months ago.

James said: