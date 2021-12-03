The Welsh HR Consultant Helping Businesses from Her Garden Shed

Julie Grabham, Director and Owner of JG HR Solutions has taken remote working to a new level, as she moved her business to her garden shed during lockdown, where she has been helping her delighted clients across the UK with HR advice.

With over 20 years of HR experience, Julie’s passion for fairness in the workplace led her to set up her own HR consultancy in 2015. The business has gone from strength to strength, with a 300% growth of clients and over 800% growth in revenue since year 1.

The impact of Covid-19 has brought so much uncertainty for many businesses. In 2020, Julie set up an office in her garden shed at her home in Lampeter to ensure that she was readily available to help her clients with confidential and difficult conversations throughout the course of the pandemic.

Speaking of setting up what is now known as #HRFromMyShed, Julie said:

“The thought of me conducting professional and confidential phone calls, surrounded by pots and tools in my shed was ludicrous. I sent my daughters a photo of me working in the shed and they texted back with “#HRFromMyShed”. I knew that there was an idea there and started filming videos of me giving business advice from my shed.”

Thanks to #HRFromMyShed, Julie has significantly grown her social media following, with over 50 videos created since the start of the pandemic.

Speaking on JG HR’s services, Adam Culley, Crunch Digital Media said:

“Julie’s advice and support during the coronavirus pandemic has been crucial in understanding the sometimes-conflicting advice and guidance issued. Through her regular #HRFromMyShed videos and contact with our team, we’ve felt that we’re in a much stronger and knowledgeable position having her at the forefront of our discussions around Covid action plans, risk assessments as well as the regular HR catch ups.”

Working with clients of all sectors and sizes, Julie has a strong Welsh client base, as well as national businesses across the UK.

Recognised as an expert in her field, Julie has received much critical acclaim, including winning ‘Independent HR Consultant of the Year’ at the 2019 Wales HR Awards and being named in the Top 100 Business Women in Wales.

Julie has also been shortlisted for numerous awards this year, including the 2021 CIPD Wales Awards and both the UK and Wales Women in Business Awards 2021.

Julie concluded: