The UK’s Largest Event Dedicated to UK Marine Energy

Marine Energy Wales are delighted to be bringing the UK’s largest event, the Marine Energy Wales Conference, dedicated to ocean power to Wales’ Waterfront City.

Taking place on 21-22 March 2023 at Swansea Arena, hear from energy leaders and discover how the tide is turning in favour of offshore renewable energy.

Abigail Beck, Communications Manager for Marine Energy Wales, spoke to Business News Wales to emphasise how the Marine Energy Wales Conference is ‘the place to be’ for discovering all you need to know about future careers, cutting edge research, policy, technology, and the scale of the market opportunity that awaits.

With a real renewed sense of public and political interest, this is an event simply not to be missed.

You can purchase a ticket today with further details below.

www.marineenergywales.co.uk/mew2023

About Marine Energy Wales

Marine Energy Wales brings together technology developers, the supply chain, academia and the public sector to establish Wales as a global leader in sustainable marine energy generation, making a significant contribution to a low carbon economy.

The benefits of this industry are being felt throughout the country with the creation of green sustainable jobs, growth and skills providing significant development opportunities for Wales.

With £160 million invested into the marine renewable energy sector in Wales to date, Wales is well positioned to play a global leading role in marine energy.

This is Marine Energy. This is Wales.