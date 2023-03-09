ICC Wales Secures Europe’s Largest Data Platform Conference

ICC Wales is to host Europe’s largest data platform conference, SQLBits, further cementing Newport as a leading technology hub within Wales and the UK.

SQLBits, which has previously been held at The Celtic Manor Resort, will take over the entire 26,000sqm ICC Wales venue and will provide data professionals with a platform for networking, development and knowledge sharing and provides an extensive educational programme with more than 300 sessions.

SQLBits, which runs from the 14th to 18th March 2023, has a mission to educate their attendees and inspire the next generation of data professionals by teaching them the ever-expanding data platform.

A spokesperson from SQLBits said:

“SQLBits was born out of the hunger to share the latest developments in our technology bubble. Our goal of sharing experience and knowledge was swiftly achieved as this year we’ll have over 300 sessions and approximately 200 world-class speakers, which we can barely believe ourselves.”

Danielle Bounds, Sales Director, ICC Wales said:

“South Wales is fast becoming recognised as one of the UK’s most successful tech hubs and we are delighted that Europe’s largest data platform conference has chosen ICC Wales as the venue for its 2023 event. Our local area has strong ties to Wales’ technology sector, and we are looking forward to welcoming SQLBits.”

Commenting on the event, Heledd Williams, Head of Business Events, Meet in Wales said:

“Congratulations to ICC Wales for bringing SQLBits to the destination. It's not only a massive endorsement of Wales as a place to hold major business events, but also for those events, and the industries they represent, to align themselves with our destination. Wales has growing and ambitious tech industries, encompassing everything from FinTech, to our leadership within the production of Compound Semiconductors. These industries are getting solid backing within Wales and the establishment of these major events only supports them even more.”

Wales’ technology sector is worth an estimated £8.2bn per year to the Welsh economy and employs around 44,000 people. Newport and Cardiff are key technology hubs in south Wales, alongside Swansea in the south west and Wrexham in the north.*