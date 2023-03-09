Expansion at Invertek Drives with a £6.3m Investment in a New Innovation Centre

Land has been acquired next to the company’s global headquarters and manufacturing facility at the Offa’s Dyke Business Park, Welshpool, Powys, UK, for the bespoke centre.

The planned Innovation Centre will provide state-of-the-art research and development facilities for the design of next generation electric motor control VFDs.

Invertek Drives manufactures VFDs that accurately control AC electric motors used in a range of applications including motion control, pumping, HVAC, and refrigeration. Most industries around the world will use a VFD for a motor or pump control application, from engineering and manufacturing, to food production, water industries, pharmaceuticals, and agriculture.

The VFDs accurately control the speed of motors and pumps, making them more energy efficient. This results in less energy use and reduces associated emissions, supporting the need to reduce climate change globally.

Shaun Dean, CEO of Invertek Drives Ltd, as well as and Senior Vice President of Sumitomo Heavy Industries and CEO of PTC EMEIA HQ, said the latest investment would create one of the most modern VFD R&D facilities in the world.

He said:

“The new Innovation Centre will be a hub for the design of our next generation technology. Our Optidrive VFD products are recognised worldwide for their effectiveness in efficient motor control, as well as their durability and ease of use. “This is part of the continuing investment being made locally in Wales by Sumitomo Heavy Industries in Invertek. Work is about to start on an extension to our existing manufacturing facility at the site as part of a £10million investment. This has also included the previously announced creation and completion of a new, state-of-the-art, Application and Training Centre.”

The extension will allow Invertek to increase production of its Optidrive VFD products from 460,000 units a year to more than 1.2 million. It is also creating new career opportunities at its headquarters where it employs more than 350 people. Architectural design work is underway on the project before a pre-planning application will be made later this year ahead of a full planning application.

Glyn Jones, Technical Director at Invertek Drives Ltd, said:

“The new Innovation Centre will be a beacon for the research and development of next generation VFD technology. “Our products not only create efficiencies in motion and pump control systems, but they are also supporting the reduction of harmful CO2 emissions through energy saving technology that is supporting the efforts to reduce climate change globally. We’re committed to creating technology that will continue to support such needs in today’s society and this is another clear commitment to that.”

The company is currently undertaking a recruitment drive for a range of careers ranging from graduate placements, production, and electrical engineering.