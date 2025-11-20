The Swansea Jack Opens as Official Sports Bar of Swansea City AFC

The Swansea Jack has opened its doors on the city's Little Wind Street and is recognised as the official sports bar of Swansea City AFC.

Named in honour of the original Swansea Jack pub once located near the Vetch Field, an iconic matchday gathering spot for generations of supporters, the new venue aims to continues that legacy.

Since opening, The Swansea Jack has quickly established itself as a central hub for fans, offering live sport and Swansea City content on big screens every day, alongside an extensive menu of food and drink. The venue also plans to host regular special events, including appearances from current and former Swansea City heroes.

The launch of The Swansea Jack forms part of a wider national growth strategy by Football Taverns, which is developing a network of officially aligned football-themed pubs and bars through partnerships with clubs across the EFL and Premier League. The Swansea venue represents the latest step in this expansion, bringing Football Taverns’ supporter-focused approach to South Wales.

“We’re delighted with the response since opening The Swansea Jack,” said Dal Dhillon, Director of Dhillon's Brewery and The Swansea Jack. “Our aim has always been to create a true home for Swansea City supporters – a place where the club’s heritage is celebrated and where fans can come together to enjoy unforgettable matchday and non-matchday experiences.”

Tom Gorringe, CEO at Swansea City AFC, said: