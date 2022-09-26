The Success of Knowledge Transfer Partnerships

Karl Couch, Business Liaison Officer at Cardiff Metropolitan University, spoke with Business News Wales about the Knowledge Transfer Programme (KTP) at the University and a case study from the partnership with Manufacturing Wales.

Karl shares a case study around Manufacturing Wales member, Sevenoaks Modular who are based in Neath.

The Knowledge Transfer Partnership (KTP) programme has been running for over 40 years and is one of UK's leading programmes helping businesses access expertise and resources available within universities. The UK-wide programme is part funded by several organisations including Government, research councils and charities. A KTP is a partnership between a company, university and a graduate (Associate) who work together to deliver a strategic project for the business which the company would be unable to do without the knowledge and expertise provided by the University. If your manufacturing business would like to find out more about joining this innovative organisation contact [email protected]

You can watch the full case study video on Sevenoaks Modular below: