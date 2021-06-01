The Shortlist for the 2021 FinTech Awards Wales has been Announced

Hosted by Recruit 121 Group, along with principal sponsor Confused.com, FinTech Awards Wales celebrates the outstanding achievements of the FinTech professionals and companies in Wales and recognises the significant contribution made by the FinTech sector to the Welsh economy.
The winners will be announced at a celebratory awards night, to be held at The Tramshed on Thursday 23rd September.
Matt Hyde, Managing Director, FinTech Awards Wales recognises the growth and continued impact of the FinTech sector in Wales, saying,
“The response to this year’s awards has been incredible. Through a tough year, our FinTech community have driven innovation and we see an explosion of talent in the FinTech sector in Wales. The awards are core to our vision – of recognising, attracting and investing in FinTech talent in Wales, showing we can compete on a UK and world stage”.
Louise O’Shea, CEO at Confused.com, says:
“What a year it’s been! Undoubtedly, so many businesses and industries have suffered as a result of the pandemic. But it’s such a joy for us to be able to celebrate and showcase the resilience and innovation demonstrated by our industry, here in Wales.
“Wales has long been earning itself a name as an established FinTech hub and it’s reflected in the calibre of organisations operating here through the FinTech Wales Awards. We’re excited to celebrate the achievements of our fellow FinTech’s and the growing pool of talent in the region.”
Economy Minister Vaughan Gething said:
“FinTech Awards Wales provides an opportunity to recognise the exciting firms and individuals who have driven this flourishing industry through the coronavirus pandemic.
“We have cultivated a world class financial and professional services here in Wales and the growing pool of talent in the industry will be key as we recover from the severe impacts of the public health crisis.
“I look forward to seeing innovators in this hugely important sector for the Welsh economy honoured at the awards event.”
Shortlisted are:
FinTech Start Up
- Shipshape
- Monva
- Wagonex
- Coincover
- Yimba
FinTech Company
- Mazuma
- Delio
- Backbase
- Sonovate
- com
- Propel Finance
FinTech Scale Up
- Yoello
- Backbase
- FinBoot
- Comparison Creator
FinTech Leader
- Andrew Garvey – Counting Up
- Delio – Gareth Lewis
- Comparison Creator – Steve Jones
- Hodge Bank – Mark Evans
New Product
- ActiveQuote
- Backbase – Digital Assist
- Yoello
- GS Verde Group – Elevate Investment Network
Covid Hero / Heroes
- Yoello
- Sonovate
- CrowdCube – Joe Tannorella
Best Academic Programme
- Cardiff FinTech Research Group
- WCCF
- Cardiff University School of Computer Science & Informatics – Data Science Academy
Best Advisory
- Capital Law
- Harrison Clark Rickerbys
- GS Verde Group
Rising FinTech Star
- Stocked Up – Mayo Twala
- Sorodo – Rich Wilcock
- Wagonex – Toby Kernon
- Veygo – Shelby Wilson
- Yoello – Sina Yamani
Best Accelerator / Incubator
- Alacrity Foundation
- Barclays Eagle Lab
- NatWest
- Tramshed Tech
For more information about the awards and how to book, visit: www.fintechawardswales.com