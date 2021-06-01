The Shortlist for the 2021 FinTech Awards Wales has been Announced

The Shortlist for the 2021 FinTech Awards Wales has been Announced

Hosted by Recruit 121 Group, along with principal sponsor Confused.com, FinTech Awards Wales celebrates the outstanding achievements of the FinTech professionals and companies in Wales and recognises the significant contribution made by the FinTech sector to the Welsh economy.

The winners will be announced at a celebratory awards night, to be held at The Tramshed on Thursday 23rd September.

Matt Hyde, Managing Director, FinTech Awards Wales recognises the growth and continued impact of the FinTech sector in Wales, saying,

“The response to this year’s awards has been incredible. Through a tough year, our FinTech community have driven innovation and we see an explosion of talent in the FinTech sector in Wales. The awards are core to our vision – of recognising, attracting and investing in FinTech talent in Wales, showing we can compete on a UK and world stage”.

Louise O’Shea, CEO at Confused.com, says:

“What a year it’s been! Undoubtedly, so many businesses and industries have suffered as a result of the pandemic. But it’s such a joy for us to be able to celebrate and showcase the resilience and innovation demonstrated by our industry, here in Wales. “Wales has long been earning itself a name as an established FinTech hub and it’s reflected in the calibre of organisations operating here through the FinTech Wales Awards. We’re excited to celebrate the achievements of our fellow FinTech’s and the growing pool of talent in the region.”

Economy Minister Vaughan Gething said:

“FinTech Awards Wales provides an opportunity to recognise the exciting firms and individuals who have driven this flourishing industry through the coronavirus pandemic. “We have cultivated a world class financial and professional services here in Wales and the growing pool of talent in the industry will be key as we recover from the severe impacts of the public health crisis. “I look forward to seeing innovators in this hugely important sector for the Welsh economy honoured at the awards event.”

Shortlisted are:

FinTech Start Up

Shipshape

Monva

Wagonex

Coincover

Yimba

FinTech Company

Mazuma

Delio

Backbase

Sonovate

com

Propel Finance

FinTech Scale Up

Yoello

Backbase

FinBoot

Comparison Creator

FinTech Leader

Andrew Garvey – Counting Up

Delio – Gareth Lewis

Comparison Creator – Steve Jones

Hodge Bank – Mark Evans

New Product

ActiveQuote

Backbase – Digital Assist

Yoello

GS Verde Group – Elevate Investment Network

Covid Hero / Heroes

Yoello

Sonovate

CrowdCube – Joe Tannorella

Best Academic Programme

Cardiff FinTech Research Group

WCCF

Cardiff University School of Computer Science & Informatics – Data Science Academy

Best Advisory

Capital Law

Harrison Clark Rickerbys

GS Verde Group

Rising FinTech Star

Stocked Up – Mayo Twala

Sorodo – Rich Wilcock

Wagonex – Toby Kernon

Veygo – Shelby Wilson

Yoello – Sina Yamani

Best Accelerator / Incubator

Alacrity Foundation

Barclays Eagle Lab

NatWest

Tramshed Tech

For more information about the awards and how to book, visit: www.fintechawardswales.com