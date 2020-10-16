The Royal Welsh Set to Open Online Christmas Marketplace

The Royal Welsh Agricultural Society have again teamed up with Business News Wales to create an online platform with the support of HSBC UK to showcase this years's Virtual Royal Welsh Winter Fair.

While Coronavirus restrictions have stopped the 2020 event from taking place on the showground, the Society are yet again eager to celebrate the agricultural industry and its importance in food production, and create an elaborate Christmas Market that will ensure the perfect gift can be sought out for Christmas. This year’s virtual experience could not have been made possible without the generosity of HSBC UK and the Society are extremely grateful for their continued relationship and sponsorship towards this year’s virtual Winter Fair.

The online Christmas Market will include a directory of all last year’s trade stands for members and the general public to shop online from their favorite stalls and discover the unique gifts usually on offer at the Winter Fair. The usual two-day event will become an online shopping experience like no other, with stalls opening for a 6 week period, from the beginning of November to ensure that gifts purchased will arrive in time for Christmas.

HSBC UK’s Regional Agriculture Director, Euryn Jones commented:

‘As a principal sponsor of the Welsh Winter Fair from its very beginning back in 1990 we recognise the event’s important role in the Welsh farming calendar, and we are pleased to support the 2020 Virtual Winter Fair. While we are all disappointed not to be able to attend in person at the Royal Welsh Showground this year, we look forward to the innovative programme of activities that is being prepared and wish the organisers every success in staging a memorable on-line event.’

Not only will the virtual Winter Fair offer a platform for our tradestands to engage with the Society’s numerous year on year visitors it will provide another opportunity to display the agricultural industry and educate the general public about agriculture, Welsh produce and the environment. By offering a Christmas Market online we will be encouraging our Royal Welsh community to shop local and support local business’ through buying produce that has been made and created in Wales and across the UK.

Mark Powney, Managing Director, Business News Wales commented:

‘I am delighted that Business News Wales has secured the contract to work with RWAS again to produce this year’s Virtual Winter Fair. Whilst many thousands of visitors and participants will be disappointed to miss out on their trip to the showground, this partnership means they’ll still get to experience a virtual event. As well as delivering this year’s Virtual Winter Fair experience to members and spectators, our production team will also share all sessions with our own daily audience of more than 20,000, putting the show in front of a new business audience this year. Our video, graphics, editorial and web development teams are working around the clock to ensure this year’s show is a digital success.’

Steve Hughson, Chief Executive of the Royal Welsh Agricultural Society added,

‘Whilst virtual events and meetings can never replace the feeling of being at a live event, we are committed to doing everything to keep our events alive and support our many exhibitors, traders and wider supporters. The success of the virtual Royal Welsh Show demonstrated what can be achieved and I am sure that the visitors to our virtual Winter Fair will be able to get a taste of our unique Christmas atmosphere and but those locally produced gifts and produce that you can’t always find on the high street.’ We hope to be able to welcome you back to the showground as soon as restrictions allow.’

If you would like to become a sponsor or wonder how you can get involved in the 2020 virtual Winter Fair please contact us. We very much hope that you will join us in the build-up to Christmas 2020.