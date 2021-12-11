The Red Dragon Centre Goes Green with Sustainability Award Win

In recognition of their commitment to sustainability, The Red Dragon Centre has been awarded the Savills Bronze Sustainability Standard Award.

In order to achieve the bronze level award, The Centre had to meet a number of exacting requirements including sending 0% waste to landfill, closely monitoring and reducing energy usage, having an onsite Sustainability Champion and adhering to the Better Building Partnership Core Provision Best Practices.

The commitments haven’t just been environmental, The Centre has also demonstrated its social impact over the years by engaging in local community initiatives and supporting multiple charities including Tŷ Hafan, Marie Curie and Bullies Out. In September, the Centre Management raised just under £1000 for the One Great Day appeal, a donation which was split between Great Ormond Street Hospital Children’s Charity and Tŷ Hafan.

The Centre has also introduced bedding plants outside the entrance to attract bees, upcycled a dragon for the playground of a local school, and ensured their mall enlivenment activities are centred around wildlife and sustainability. They created lanterns with The Wildlife Trust out of recycled materials and their annual balloon installations use Qualtex balloons that are 100% sustainable, plastic free and biodegradable.

Clare Jenkins, General Manager and Sustainability Champion for The Red Dragon Centre, said:

“We’re so proud to have achieved the Bronze Sustainability Standard Award after working so hard to improve our environmental impact. It’s great to see our sustainable initiatives and community work being rewarded. “We try to bring sustainability into every element of what we do here at The Centre, from the decorations on the mall to keeping a tight watch on our waste and energy usage. We believe that even the smallest changes we can do can make a big difference.”

Craig McCall, Savills’ Associate Director, said:

“The Red Dragon Centre have truly earnt their Bronze Sustainability Standard after achieving each point of the specification easily and even going the extra mile. Their efforts towards sustainability deserve to be acknowledged, and now they can build on this success and start working towards the Silver award.”

For further information about The Red Dragon Centre and the latest venue openings, visit https://thereddragoncentre.co.uk/ or follow the Centre on Facebook.