New Business Specialist to Help SMEs Pursue Growth

Chambers Wales South East, South West and Mid has appointed a new Business Specialist to help SMEs achieve their potential.

David Birch brings a wealth of experience to his new role at the Chamber, having held senior leadership positions in businesses across a variety of sectors including engineering, finance, hospitality and retail.

David will help the Chamber further strengthen the support the organisation offers SMEs, providing the tools for businesses and business owners to plan, pursue and achieve their growth aspirations thanks to his background as a prominent commercial and corporate advisor across Wales and the South West.

Outside of work, David is an avid sports fan and can often be found on a football touchline or golf course. He is the Chairman of Llandarcy Football Club, which he co-founded six years ago. Since its inception the club has grown to twelve junior and three senior teams, with over 300 people regularly playing football every weekend.

David Birch, Business Specialist, said:

“I am particularly passionate about growing Welsh SMEs and helping them achieve their potential. I am excited to join the Chamber and put my skills and expertise to good use to strengthen the support they provide to businesses.”

Paul Slevin, President of Chambers Wales South East, South West and Mid, said: