Business News Wales spoke to Bryan Austin, Director of Sales for the Additive Manufacturing Division at Renishaw about the benefits of joining Manufacturing Wales and the opportunities developing within the additive manufacturing sector

This year Renishaw, one of the world’s leading metrology companies, announced a £50 million investment at its Miskin manufacturing site. There are currently c.700 employees at the site to the west of Cardiff and Renishaw plans to capitalise on its location in an area that already has a skilled workforce.

Speaking about the projection of the additive manufacturing production journey, Renishaw are joining forces with various manufacturers in Wales to support and guide them in ways of lowering production overheads, improving exports costs as well as working on lowering carbon emissions.

About Manufacturing Wales

Manufacturing Wales is a platform for businesses to connect, share problems and create solutions: Being quality focused and technology led to ensure Wales’ brands are globally recognised.

Manufacturing Wales was established by manufacturers in 2021 to help them support each other, share insight and organise events that specifically focus on the needs of the sector. The aim is to be a strong voice demonstrating quality manufacturing in Wales; highlighting the very best, established, successful businesses, doing great things and enabling them to share all that is great about Welsh manufacturing. This in turn provides a strong supply chain, link into academia, highlighting job opportunities for all levels, investment, collaboration and more. We use the platform to share member stories across the media and with each other; as a trusted network we share ideas, problem solve issues and create new ventures together.

Benefits include:

Access to finding skills for Manufacturing employers through links to HE/FE

Access to other Manufacturing companies and support and advice on supply chains, research and development, funding, tax, legal advice and property management, overseas trading,

Participate and build relationships with other similar Manufacturers in Wales at our events, tours and webinars

If your manufacturing business would like to find out more about joining our industry lead group, contact [email protected]