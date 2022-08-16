On this week’s Wales Business Review, host Carwyn Jones is joined by guests Gareth Jones, CEO and founder of Town Square, Llyr ap Gareth, Head of Policy at FSB Wales, and Dr Victoria Winckler, Director of the Bevan Foundation.

Making the jump to self-employment can be a daunting experience, but that hasn’t stopped a surge of talent from choosing to become freelance in recent years.

The panel today explore, what support is offered to those choosing self- employment and what challenges they may face on their journey.

The Opportunities and Challenges of Self-Employment from Business News Wales on Vimeo.