The Need for Long-term Investment and Sustainable Growth

Business News Wales editor Mark Powney interviewed Giles Thorley, Chief Executive of the Development Bank of Wales about the recently announced half-year results and the plans and priorities ahead for the bank in 2024.

More than 200 Welsh businesses have benefitted from 239 investments totalling £51 million from the Development Bank of Wales in the first half year of 2023/24 with private co-investment of an extra £26.6 million taking total economic impact to £77.7 million.

The latest data shows 1,718 jobs have been created or safeguarded. 30% of customers have benefitted from streamlined fast track loans allowing businesses to take advantage of growth opportunities such as investing in more stock or new equipment. 48 of the investments year to date have been for start-ups and 47 have gone to young entrepreneurs aged 30 and under as the Development Bank continues to focus on supporting an entrepreneurial culture in Wales.