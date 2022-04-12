The Glyndwr University Business Innovation Podcast – Episode Two

In the 2nd Episode of this new podcast series from Glyndwr University, Mark Powney talks to Pro Vice Chancellor of partnerships, Aulay Mackenzie about how his career development led him into his role at the University.

Aulay shares his views on regional partnerships with local companies, regional bodies such as the North Wales Economic Ambition board and also the Universities international relationships.

The podcast also discusses Aulay’s views the regional differences between universities in Wales and the UK as a result of devolution and also the importance of striking the right work life balance.

Dr Aulay Mackenzie's academic background is in evolutionary and population ecology (BSc (Hons) Edinburgh, PhD East Anglia), and he was a faculty member of the School of Biological Sciences at the University of Essex, teaching and researching in this area.

He has also held roles as Pro-Vice-Chancellor (Partnerships) at Teesside University, Principal of the Edge Hotel School, and Dean of Academic Partnerships at the University of Essex. He has extensive experience in the development and oversight of educational partnerships, both in the UK and overseas.

Dr Mackenzie has been involved in higher education quality assurance processes with the UK's Quality Assurance Agency, acting as an auditor, reviewer and review manager under a number of different methodologies (including Degree Awarding Powers) and including reviews of the universities of Oxford, Loughborough, Leeds Metropolitan, BPP, Birkbeck (University of London) and Cardiff, as well as a number of private colleges. He is currently the Chair of the Council for Validating Universities, a higher education sector body.

Dr Mackenzie has expertise in technology-enhanced learning and the online and blended delivery of higher education, and spent two years in the private sector in leading roles with a Bertelsmann-backed venture in this space.