Showcasing the Best of Welsh Business

DEFAULT GROUP

The Glyndwr University Business Innovation Podcast – Episode Two

A - Home Page B - Original Content Business Zone North Wales Podcasts Regions Training and Skills
SHARE
,

glyndwr-animated-banner (2)

 

In the 2nd Episode of this new podcast series from Glyndwr University, Mark Powney talks to Pro Vice Chancellor of partnerships,  Aulay Mackenzie about how his career development led him into his role at the University.

Aulay shares his views on regional partnerships with local companies, regional bodies such as the North Wales Economic Ambition board and also the Universities international relationships.

The podcast also discusses Aulay’s views the regional differences between universities in Wales and the UK as a result of devolution and also the importance of striking the right work life balance.

Dr Aulay Mackenzie's academic background is in evolutionary and population ecology (BSc (Hons) Edinburgh, PhD East Anglia), and he was a faculty member of the School of Biological Sciences at the University of Essex, teaching and researching in this area.

He has also held roles as Pro-Vice-Chancellor (Partnerships) at Teesside University, Principal of the Edge Hotel School, and Dean of Academic Partnerships at the University of Essex. He has extensive experience in the development and oversight of educational partnerships, both in the UK and overseas.

Dr Mackenzie has been involved in higher education quality assurance processes with the UK's Quality Assurance Agency, acting as an auditor, reviewer and review manager under a number of different methodologies (including Degree Awarding Powers) and including reviews of the universities of Oxford, Loughborough, Leeds Metropolitan, BPP, Birkbeck (University of London) and Cardiff, as well as a number of private colleges. He is currently the Chair of the Council for Validating Universities, a higher education sector body.

Dr Mackenzie has expertise in technology-enhanced learning and the online and blended delivery of higher education, and spent two years in the private sector in leading roles with a Bertelsmann-backed venture in this space.

SHARE

From a rich history to a bright future for education in North Wales – Wrexham Glyndwr University gives each student’s learning and future personal attention.

We’ve been delivering education at our main Wrexham campus since 1887, when we were known as the Wrexham School of Science and Art. We first started offering degrees in 1924 but we’ve come a long way since then.

We became Denbighsire Technical Institute in 1927, moving to Regent Street, now home to our creative arts courses. As the Institute and demand for courses grew, the development of what is now our main Plas Coch campus began and the Denbighshire Technical College was born in 1939.

Sir Patrick Abercromby, the famous Liverpool-Dublin architect, was responsible for the internal design of the College, which featured in a number of Architecture magazines in the early 1950s. Peggy Angus was commissioned to design suitable tiles for the main foyer. These were unique to the College and represent a flow of learning with a Welsh background. These tiles are still in place today and are protected as a Grade II listing.

It soon became necessary to merge the three main colleges of the County of Clwyd: Denbighshire Technical College, Cartrefle Teacher Training College (situated at the other end of Wrexham) and Kelsterton College in Connah’s Quay near Chester.

The resulting North East Wales Institute of Higher Education (NEWI) became one of the largest colleges of its kind in Britain with over 9,000 students and an annual budget in 1975 of £5 million.

The College grew both in the number of students and in reputation as its expertise became sought after throughout the world.

In 2008, NEWI gained university status and Glyndwr University was born.
 

Related Articles

Glyndwr University

 