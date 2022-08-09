The FDF Publishes Shortlist for Awards 2022

The Food and Drink Federation (FDF) has announced the nominees for the FDF Awards 2022, which celebrate exceptional talent, excellence and innovation in the food and drink industry.

This year’s nominees, chosen by an esteemed panel of judges, range from emerging SMEs to companies pursuing ground-breaking initiatives and a range of committed and exceptional industry employees.

Two of Wales’s leading food and drink manufacturers have been nominated for the new Manufacturing Initiative award, which credits companies which have implemented new technology or manufacturing processes to improve energy usage, efficiency, cost, or quality.

Radnor Hills Mineral Water Company Ltd have been nominated for Manufacturing Initiative award for their pressure less pack conveyer system. EBS Food Systems have been nominated for their Pigs in Blankets Pick & Place Robot Cell

Hosted by celebrity restaurant critic Jay Rayner, the winners will be announced on Thursday 15 September 2022 at The Royal Lancaster Hotel in London.

Chief Executive of the Food and Drink Federation Cymru Pete Robertson said:

Welsh food and drink manufacturers bring huge boosts to the national and UK economy as a whole, and I’m delighted to see one of our members nominated for an award which illustrates the innovation that I see day in day out across the country. Companies such as Radnor Hills Mineral Water Company and EBS Food Systems provide much needed jobs, growth, and capital for the local area. I wish them and all the nominees the best of luck.

Chief Executive of the Food and Drink Federation Karen Betts OBE said:

This year’s awards bring together over 200 nominees across 19 categories, showcasing the very best of our industry. The judges had an invidious task in choosing winners from an extremely strong field – from companies driving new sustainability initiatives to championing employee wellbeing, as well as embracing new technologies and supporting cutting-edge skills development in their teams. The food and drink sector is based within communities right across the UK’s nations and regions, and these awards really demonstrate how our great companies continue to bring great products to consumers in challenging times. Good luck to all the brilliant nominees!

If you would like to attend the event, you can purchase tickets at:

www.fdf.org.uk/fdf/events-and-meetings/events/events/2022/fdf-awards-2022/

Manufacturing Initiative – sponsored by Redzone