The Digital Consent Revolution within Elective Care

Much like the rest of the UK, the NHS in Wales has understandably seen an unprecedented volume of hospital admissions and GP referrals in what is, of course, one of the most unprecedented times in living memory. The sheer amount of people relying on the Welsh healthcare system to receive treatment meant that the normal patient consent practices that have been employed for the last few decades, became overwhelmed and exposed to be far too inefficient in dealing with the upsurge of patient numbers.

However, Dafydd Loughran the CEO of Concentric Health, a Med-Tech start-up company that began in 2019 based at the Tramshed Tech in Cardiff, believes that digital applications can play “a key role in helping to alleviate the backlog” in Welsh elective care. Their primary service is ‘Concentric’, a digital consent application for surgical procedures and treatments that aims to transform the clinician and patient experience, not just by making the process more efficient, but also placing the informed choice of patients at the very core of its function. Dafydd also happens to be a surgeon by training, and deeply understands the importance and pressures of delivering an informed choice to patients, especially in times when the demand for healthcare is at levels unseen before.

Mr Loughran says:

“The last 12 months at Concentric have been a huge shift in change, we are a relatively new company only started in 2019 and had our first clinical use in April 2020 […] with Imperial College Healthcare, to now 12 months later being widely used in the UK and internationally, particularly on the Swansea Bay University Health Board.”

Nevertheless, he feels that Concentric and the Med-Tech sector are in a good opportunity to assist the healthcare system in clearing this backlog:

“We have a good opportunity to tackle [this] in a way we have never had the opportunity to do before. The last 12 months has seen such an acceleration in digital health services, and partly through [patient] need rather than want, so many of these healthcare services have been pushed to change quicker than they otherwise would have. We have seen people try things that they never would have done. […] We have really seen lots of the dominos fall in the last 12 months in terms of the barriers to innovation, and indeed innovation at pace”.

In our interview, Dafydd speaks to us about how digital applications in the healthcare system are exciting health boards and indeed ministers in the Senedd, with the potential of digital healthcare working closely in political strategies and shares his advice to new start-ups in Wales’ growing Med-Tech sector.

You can hear the full audio interview below.