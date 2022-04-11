The Celtic Collection’s Spectacular New Waterfront Hotel Opens in Pembrokeshire

The Tŷ Hotel Milford Waterfront, Milford Haven’s latest destination, has opened its doors to welcome its first guests.

Located at the heart of the exciting new Milford Waterfront development, this must-stay hotel is the ideal base for exploring all the incredible sights, sounds and sensations Pembrokeshire has to offer.

The 46,000 sq ft property features 100 bedrooms across four floors, where guests can enjoy unbeatable picture-postcard views across Milford Marina. With a range of stylish, contemporary bedrooms, including family rooms, the hotel is suitable for all types of travellers, from business to leisure.

The Tŷ Hotel Milford Waterfront is the latest addition to the expanding Celtic Collection, which will manage the new hotel as part of an exciting partnership with the Port of Milford Haven.

A vibrant brasserie restaurant, private dining area and bar all take advantage of the spectacular location with floor-to-ceiling windows serving up beautiful views right on the water’s edge. The ground floor also houses a welcoming lobby and an activity suite for fitness.

Inspired by the fresh seafood and sparkling tides of his Pembrokeshire childhood, Executive Head Chef Simon Crockford (former Wales National Chef of the Year) is the heart and soul behind the restaurant.

Named dulse, after the edible variety of seaweed which grows in abundance around the Pembrokeshire coast, here guests can enjoy crowd-pleasing dishes using the very best of local produce from the land and the sea.

The Tŷ Hotel is managed by Adrian Andrews, who has returned to his native Pembrokeshire roots after forging a successful career away from West Wales as a multi-site manager for Premier Inn in Birmingham, Bristol, and Cardiff.

Mr Andrews, Manager at Tŷ Hotel Milford Waterfront, said:

“It is wonderful to finally welcome our first guests to this fantastic new hotel, which provides the perfect place for visitors to stay and enjoy this amazing location with all its exciting redevelopment. “I am so proud to call Pembrokeshire home. I can’t wait for guests to discover the vibrant community of Milford Waterfront and the stunning West Wales coastline during their visit.”

As part of a major redevelopment of the waterfront, the Tŷ Hotel will provide a significant draw for new tourists to Milford Haven and Pembrokeshire. The hotel has already created 40 permanent jobs in operations, with many more supported in the supply chain.

Mr Andrews added:

“As the hotel has taken shape, we’ve been blown away by the positive reaction from the local area. I’m excited about what this hotel will bring to Milford Haven, both for the community and for business.”

Andy Jones, CEO at the Port of Milford Haven commented:

“All of us at the Port are so excited about the hotel opening this week. The new Tŷ Hotel is great news for Pembrokeshire and is momentous for Milford Waterfront, marking the next phase in our hospitality and tourism strategy. An investment of this kind creates a ripple effect, building even greater positivity among local businesses and the local community. We are a proud Pembrokeshire business and are delighted to have brought this high-quality investment to the area in partnership with The Celtic Collection.”

Local hero, Mr Eric Harries, council member and a former Mayor of Milford Haven on no fewer than five occasions, was invited to be among the very first guests to experience the Tŷ Hotel Milford Waterfront.

Mr Harries has been unable to return home since his house tragically caught fire on Guy Fawkes Night 2021. The team were thrilled to welcome their guest of honour to the hotel on the opening day.

Mr Harries said:

“As a native of Milford Haven, having been in local government for many years, I welcome with open arms the investment that’s been made in the town with the new Tŷ Hotel Milford Waterfront. It is my sincerest wish that it will be a huge success and assist our town in economic recovery.”

Rooms at the Tŷ Hotel Milford Waterfront are available to book now, with rates starting from £86 bed & breakfast per room, per night.