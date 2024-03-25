The Benefits of Net Zero Opportunities are Leaking out of Wales’ Communities

The Welsh Government must find a way to retain a greater share of the incomes produced from commercial renewable energy projects in Wales so that communities can enjoy genuine social and economic benefits from the transition, the IWA argues in its new report, Sharing Power, Spreading Wealth.

The shift to renewable energy sources like wind, hydro and solar presents an opportunity to retain income and build resilient communities. But currently, this wealth all too often leaks out of Wales.

Setting up a Wales Wealth Fund, an approach used by countries such as Norway, could be the first step towards making sure wealth generated in Wales flows back into Welsh communities.

Former coalfield communities in particular have suffered from the extraction of Wales’ resources, and seen little to no long-term positive impacts.

This has contributed to sustained economic stagnation after the decline of mining and large-scale de-industrialisation. We must avoid repeating past mistakes. Across the whole of Wales, communities that host renewable energy projects must not only retain income from commercial developments but play a meaningful part in owning local renewable energy projects to ensure long-term benefits are retained.

Facts and figures