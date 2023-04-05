The Applied Business Management Degree: An Industry Led & Career-Centric Framework

Andy Woods, a senior lecturer within Wrexham Glyndwr’s North Wales Business School, as well as programme leader for their undergraduate provision, spoke with Business News Wales to discuss the details, opportunities and overriding benefits for students studying the course.

The Applied Business Management Degree is a unique work-based qualification designed for the working professional who is looking to develop their business knowledge and management skills to progress further in their career or take a new direction.

The comprehensive curriculum covers key business disciplines including marketing, finance, strategy and human resource management, developing practical and theoretical business leadership skills.

The course is delivered over 2 years, starting in September 2023. Following successful completion at Level 5, consider topping up to a BA (Hons) in Applied Business Management with an additional year of study.

For more information on the Applied Business Management Degree and how to apply, visit: Glyndwr Applied Business Management or e-mail [email protected]