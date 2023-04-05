Showcasing the Best of Welsh Business

The Applied Business Management Degree: An Industry Led & Career-Centric Framework

Andy Woods, a senior lecturer within Wrexham Glyndwr’s North Wales Business School, as well as programme leader for their undergraduate provision, spoke with Business News Wales to discuss the details, opportunities and overriding benefits for students studying the course.

The Applied Business Management Degree is a unique work-based qualification designed for the working professional who is looking to develop their business knowledge and management skills to progress further in their career or take a new direction.

The comprehensive curriculum covers key business disciplines including marketing, finance, strategy and human resource management, developing practical and theoretical business leadership skills.

The course is delivered over 2 years, starting in September 2023. Following successful completion at Level 5, consider topping up to a BA (Hons) in Applied Business Management with an additional year of study.

For more information on the Applied Business Management Degree and how to apply, visit: Glyndwr Applied Business Management or e-mail [email protected]

From a rich history to a bright future for education in North Wales – Wrexham Glyndwr University gives each student’s learning and future personal attention.

We’ve been delivering education at our main Wrexham campus since 1887, when we were known as the Wrexham School of Science and Art. We first started offering degrees in 1924 but we’ve come a long way since then.

We became Denbighsire Technical Institute in 1927, moving to Regent Street, now home to our creative arts courses. As the Institute and demand for courses grew, the development of what is now our main Plas Coch campus began and the Denbighshire Technical College was born in 1939.

Sir Patrick Abercromby, the famous Liverpool-Dublin architect, was responsible for the internal design of the College, which featured in a number of Architecture magazines in the early 1950s. Peggy Angus was commissioned to design suitable tiles for the main foyer. These were unique to the College and represent a flow of learning with a Welsh background. These tiles are still in place today and are protected as a Grade II listing.

It soon became necessary to merge the three main colleges of the County of Clwyd: Denbighshire Technical College, Cartrefle Teacher Training College (situated at the other end of Wrexham) and Kelsterton College in Connah’s Quay near Chester.

The resulting North East Wales Institute of Higher Education (NEWI) became one of the largest colleges of its kind in Britain with over 9,000 students and an annual budget in 1975 of £5 million.

The College grew both in the number of students and in reputation as its expertise became sought after throughout the world.

In 2008, NEWI gained university status and Glyndwr University was born.
 

