The Ambition Board are walking Miles for Mind

Mental health and wellbeing will come under the spotlight as staff and members of North Wales Economic Ambition Board (Ambition Board) pull on their walking boots in aid of mental health charity, Mind Cymru.

The team will be walking the entire north Wales coastal path before the end of October – all 383 miles. Raising much needed funds for local mental health services as well as raise awareness amongst staff and partners of the importance of self-care, after what has been a challenging 18 months.

With mental health services coming under increased pressure, Mind Cymru has been chosen by the Ambition Board as its nominated charity for the next year. Proceeds from all their fundraising activities will go to support those struggling with mental health issues in North Wales.

Alwen Williams, Portfolio Director of the Ambition Board, said:

“Mental wellbeing is such an important cause to support. Many of us will either experience metal health problems during our lives, either first hand, or through supporting friends, family or colleagues when they need it. We’re delighted to be taking part in this challenge which is the first of many fundraisers over the coming year. “Come rain or shine, we hope to complete the challenge by the end of October. I’ve already been out, along with many of my colleagues over the past few weeks, appreciating the beauty we have here along the coastal path, clocking up the miles. “As well as raising money for Mind, the challenge is also about raising awareness and encouraging people to take to get their steps into each day and to experience the benefits of taking time out to exercise.”

Jenny Murphy is Chief Executive of North East Wales Mind, who will be working with the Ambition Board in the coastal walk event. She said:

“We are very grateful to the Ambition Board for choosing North Wales Minds as their nominated charity and for organising this fantastic walk. We look forward to joining the team along the way and to take in some of our fantastic scenery. It is no secret that the pandemic has increased pressure on services like ours – we’ve seen a significant increase in the number of people who are reaching out to us for help. Any money raised as a result of Ambition Board’s efforts will make a real difference to our service users and will mean that more people can benefit from our support.”

The North Wales Economic Ambition Board is responsible for delivering the £240 million, Wales and UK Government funded Growth Deal across the region. The Growth Deal aims to promote sustainable economic growth in north Wales with investment in key sectors including low carbon energy; digital connectivity; land and property; agri-food and tourism; and high value manufacturing.

Mind North East Wales works with mainly in Flintshire and Wrexham to help people recover from mental health problems and stay emotionally healthy. Money raised through Ambition Board’s October walk will benefit services across north Wales including ‘Vale of Clwyd Mind’, ‘Conwy Mind’ and ‘Gwynedd & Ynys Mon Mind’.

Before taking to the coastal path Alwen said: