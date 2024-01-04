The Adventure Race That Helps Businesses Pave a Path for Success

Businesses and organisations looking to develop and invest in their leadership teams should consider enrolling them onto a thrilling challenge with a difference.

Unlike traditional team building activities, the Dell Technologies Management Challenge sees teams of six take part in an exciting adventure race to bring them closer together, learn more about themselves and enhance their leadership ability.

They’ll also spend time networking with major corporates and key decision makers and become inspired to push boundaries through an exciting keynote speech from adventurer and endurance athlete, Sean Conway.

Tariq Hussain, Senior Sales Director at Dell Technologies, said:

“The Dell Technologies Management Challenge is set in the heart of the Brecon Beacons (Bannau Brycheiniog). It involves immersing teams in nature for three days while they take part in an adventure race, management development, networking and charity fundraising. “It’s designed to push participants to their limits and they’ll really have to dig deep and work together as a team to complete it. But the benefits they’ll gain as a result, and their sense of achievement will go unrivalled. “They’ll take what they’ve learnt back into the workplace with fresh motivation and increased performance.”

The three-day challenge will see teams battle it out during a multi-activity adventure race to be crowned the winner.

They’ll be mountain biking, hiking, running and canoeing their way to the finish line. But while physical fitness is advantageous, it isn’t the only component that will lead to success. Navigation and puzzle solving skills are also essential, and planning and decision making will be key in completing the challenge.

Participants will also have to successfully utilise their communication and leadership skills.

Throughout it all, they will learn how to respond to both the physical and intellectual pressure put on them, while working together and growing their bond as a team.

All these skills used throughout the experience will positively translate into the workplace as teams will get more of an insight into stress management techniques, they’ll become more self-aware and confident, and will be able to measure up their personal strengths and weakness against colleagues and competitors.

In fact, results from previous years have shown:

• 85% felt their leadership and coaching skills improved

• 95% felt their teamwork improved

• 84% left feeling more confident

• 82% felt their communication was more effective

What’s more, due to the nature and training that goes into the challenge, 90% also believed they became fitter and gained endurance too.

Matt Newman, Chief Executive at event organisers Run 4 Wales, added:

“We always enjoy seeing teams coming together at the Dell Technologies Management Challenge. Seeing them work together to take on the gruelling adventure race and gain that sense of achievement at the end is incredible. “Adventure races are becoming increasingly popular and they’re fantastic way to not only put your physical fitness to the test, but also push yourself mentally. As it’s a team event, the skills you need to draw upon to overcome the challenges help bring everyone closer together. People learn new things about themselves and their colleagues and take that back into the workplace. “It’s such a rewarding experience for all those involved and we’re looking forward to welcoming teams to the 2024 event in June.”

The Dell Technologies Management Challenge takes place 6-8 June at Racquety Farm in Hay-on-Wye.

To find out more visit: www.managementchallenge.co.uk/