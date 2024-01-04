Educ8 Training Group Launches Community Project Backed by UK Government to Improve Numeracy Skills in Neath-Port Talbot

Following a grant awarded under the UK Shared Prosperity Fund from the government as part of its ‘Levelling Up’ initiative, Educ8 Training Group, an award-winning education provider, has launched ‘Multiply.’ This community project has been developed to improve the numeracy skills of adults in Neath-Port Talbot.

Adopting the slogan ‘Calculating your Potential’, the Multiply project will target those over the age of 19 who do not have a level 2 (Grade C) GCSE Maths qualification. It will offer a variety of practical workshops and sessions in different locations across the area.

The workshops will not only provide students with a qualification equivalent to a level 2 Maths GCSE and equip them with the numeracy skills employers look for when recruiting, but the sessions will also be teaching participants essentials to everyday life. They will learn how to budget for the weekly shop, how to calculate and manage their energy costs, and how they can support children with maths homework helping to instil numeracy confidence in the next generation.

Terri Cotterell-Delap, Programme Manager at Educ8, elaborated on the potential Multiply has to make a difference to the lives of its students:

“What makes Multiply so exciting is the fact that the course will provide people with the numeracy skills to perhaps get them on the career ladder or pivot to a new career path while also teaching life skills such as budgeting that are invaluable in the current cost of living crisis. It’s as much about improving well-being as it is about learning a skill and bettering your job prospects.”

Having recruited three new specialised roles to coordinate and deliver the workshops – a project coordinator, engagement officer, and training coach – the workshops are expected to begin delivery in late November.

Educ8 is a leading apprenticeship and training provider across Wales and the UK, dedicated to delivering high-quality educational and growth opportunities to learners and employers alike. The Educ8 Group has an unrivalled track record of delivering outstanding vocational training programs, and the launch of Multiply further demonstrates Educ8’s commitment to creating opportunities through education. This project is funded by the UK Government through the UK Shared Prosperity Fund.

Grant Santos, CEO of Educ8 added:

“The inclusion of Multiply in our roster of excellent training programs and courses further emphasises the importance of life-long learning and how learning valuable skills in a hands-on environment has a positive impact on every aspect of a person’s life, both at home and in the world of work.”

The project, due to run until March 2025, will deliver its workshops in various formats and will be available weekly and monthly, with plans to run sessions in education centres, food banks, and workplaces.

Interested participants can find out more and register their interest in attending at – https://www.educ8training.co.uk/courses/multiply/