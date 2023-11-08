The 3rd Wales Food and Drink Awards Launches with a New Location

The mission of the Wales Food and Drink Awards is to recognise and honour the outstanding contributions and achievements within the Wales Food and Drink industry.

As we enter our third year, we are more inspired than ever to celebrate the remarkable individuals and organisations that have made a significant impact in the food and drink sector here in Wales.

The 2023 awards ceremony was held in Llandudno following on from the launch event in Cardiff in 2022. The awards aim to reflect the pan Wales nature of the sector and to be inclusive to all food and drink producers in Wales. The next black-tie awards ceremony will take place at Brangwyn Hall, Swansea on the 9th May 2024. Building upon the resounding success of our second year, we are gearing up for an even more spectacular celebration of a sector which plays a key part in the Welsh economy.

We are delighted to welcome new judges to our panel; David Llewellyn, Head Chef, Product Development at CO-OP, Alison Lea-Wilson, Managing Director of Halen Môn, Yash Dhutia, Director of Nashville Food Group and our returning judges, Maggie Ogunbanwo, Founder/CEO if Maggie’s: An African Twist to your Everyday Dish, Sarah Lewis, Deputy Director of Lantra Wales, Robin Williams, Founder of Brighter Foods, Nerys Howell, Howel Foods Consultancy, Rhys Iley, Founder of Cribyn Coffee Company, Katharine Shipley, Founder Food Curious Food and Bob Clark as our chair of judges. As founder of Clarks Syrups Bob has first-hand experience of the sector and brings a depth of knowledge and wide – ranging interest to this key role.

Bob Clark, Chair of Judges said:

“It was such a privilege to have been asked again to be chair of judges for the 2024 Wales food and drink awards. This year’s awards were amazing and it was wonderful to hear and meet so many inspiring businesses and people that help make our Welsh food and drink industry so special. 2024 will be the awards third year, this time hosted in Swansea and gives companies from farm to fork a great opportunity to show case their brand, products, plans and people, highlighting what makes them stand out from the competition. We are keen to hear from right across the industry, as the awards offer a fantastic sales platform and promotional event to celebrate all the best food and drink in Wales.”

The awards offer 17 categories to choose from and include an opportunity to nominate a Welsh Food and Drink Champion. Companies can enter up to 2 categories for free and all criteria can be found on the website.

We are delighted that Castell Howell Foods, Wales’s leading independent foodservice wholesaler, will be continuing as headline sponsors of the event, along with category sponsors; Itch Investors, Cywain, Hugh James, Food and Drink Skills Wales and Stills who are also announced so far. Kilsby Williams and Business News Wales return as print and media sponsors respectively.

Haydn Pugh, Head of Sales and Marketing from Castell Howell Foods, said:

“We at Castell Howell Foods take great pride in our partnership with the Wales Food and Drink Awards for 2024. Supporting this exciting awards programme, serving as a showcase for our vibrant industry, aligns completely with our core values. As a company we’re committed to championing food and drink businesses of every scale situated across the entirety of Wales.”

Liz Brookes, Director of Grapevine Event Management and co-founder of the Wales Food and Drink Awards, commented:

“We are delighted to bring the awards to Swansea for 2024, moving this event each year provides the opportunity to reflect that every corner of Wales is home to exciting and innovative food and drink producers, both large and small. The Wales Food and Drink Awards are a national showcase for the sector and we are looking forward to sharing the many inspiring stories behind the businesses and brands and to celebrate the success of the industry over the past 12 month. Pob lwc i chi gyd!”

The 17 categories to enter:

Wales Food & Drink Start-Up of the Year Wales Food & Drink Entrepreneur of the Year Wales Food & Drink Exporter of the Year Wales Food & Drink Apprentice of the Year Wales Food & Drink Innovation Award Wales Food & Drink Sustainable Values Award Wales Food & Drink Rising Star of the Year Wales Food & Drink Scale up Company of the Year Wales Food & Drink Community Award Wales Food Producer of the Year Wales Large Drinks Producer of the year Wales Small Drinks Producer of the year Wales Food & Drink Artisan Business of the Year Business Resilience Award Farm-to-Fork Business of the Year Wales Food & Drink Champion of the Year Wales Food & Drink Upskilling Business of the Year

The Wales Food and Drink Awards are co-founded by Liz Brookes, Grapevine Event Management and Sian Lloyd, Broadcaster and Journalist. The awards are free to enter and are accepting entries until midnight 23rd February 2024, after which the shortlist shall be announced and invited to an interview conducted by a panel of judges. Sponsorship opportunities are still available. Further details and how to enter can be found on the website at: foodanddrinkawards.wales