The 2023 Vale of Glamorgan Business Awards are Live!

Following a successful inaugural year, the Vale of Glamorgan Business Awards have launched for 2023! Inviting nominations and entries to celebrate the best in the business within the county.

The Vale of Glamorgan Business Awards will take place on the 22nd of September at The Vale Resort. The event promises to be a fantastic celebration of the organisations that have been making an outstanding contribution to the Vale of Glamorgan business community, recognizing their innovative practices, creativity, and hard work of local businesses.

Liz Brookes, founder of the awards and managing director of Grapevine Event Management says:

“We invite everyone working in the Vale of Glamorgan to submit nominations for this year’s awards. We believe that the Business Awards represent an excellent opportunity to spotlight and promote the local businesses that are making a significant impact on our community. We are looking forward to receiving a diverse range of nominations and to recognizing the fantastic work taking place within the region” We are really pleased to have David Stevens as the chair of judges again this year, as he generously said in last year’s speech ‘sign me up again' and we did.”

David Stevens, Chair of VOG Awards judges, Former CEO of Admiral Plc, says:

“I am delighted to be back chairing the judging panel for the Vale of Glamorgan Business Awards. These awards recognise the effort and inspiration of the businesses and entrepreneurs that are helping to make the Vale an exciting business location and I look forward to meeting this year’s finalists.”

The Business Awards will feature an array of categories, which aim to showcase the most exceptional businesses in the Vale of Glamorgan County. Entry to the awards is free and businesses can enter up to 2 categories from the 12 available to enter. These are:

Creative & Digital Business of the Year

Entrepreneur of the Year

Employer of the Year

Finance and Professional Service Business of the Year

Green Business of the Year

Growth Business of the Year

Retail Business of the Year

Start-Up business of the Year

Technology and Innovation Business of the Year

Tourism and Leisure Business of the Year

Third Sector Organisation of the Year

Young Business person of the Year

Entries are now open via the official awards website www.vogbusinessawards.com The closing date for applications is 16th June 2023. The shortlist will be announced on the 23 June and the finalists interviews will take place in July with the winners announced at the black-tie ceremony on 22nd September at the Vale Hotel.

The awards are supported by a variety of organisations, including; Associated British Ports, Renishaw, Business in Focus, Swansea Building Society, Ogi, Thornbush Hill, Business News Wales and Stills.

Sponsorship opportunities are still available, to find out more contact; [email protected]