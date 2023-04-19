New Board Appointments for Hybu Cig Cymru

Lesley Griffiths, the Welsh Government Rural Affairs Minister, has announced the appointment of four new directors to the Board of Hybu Cig Cymru – Meat Promotion Wales (HCC), the statutory levy body responsible for promoting and developing the lamb, beef and pork sectors.

Caroline Sanger-Davies is a marketing professional with over 30 years’ experience. Her career includes roles with major events and visitor attractions as well as advising a number of farm shops and farm parks across the UK. Originally from a farming family, Caroline lives in Flintshire.

Professor Mike Humphreys is a leading specialist in grassland research. He has published extensively in the field, and his pioneering research has focused on real-world applications, such as developing grass varieties which are both productive and climate-smart, helping with drought-resistance, soil health and carbon sequestration.

Hugh Hesketh Evans OBE farms sheep and cattle at Bryndy, Llanelidan in partnership with his wife. He is a former leader of Denbighshire County Council, as well as serving in roles with the Welsh Local Government Association, the Board of S4C and the North Wales Economic Ambition Board.

A farmer’s daughter, Vicki Spencer-Francis started her career in PR and marketing in London, launching some of the UK’s best known TV shows and digital channels. She moved back to Wales, settling in Monmouthshire and setting up the multi-disciplinary agency Cowshed Communication.

The new board members replace three experienced colleagues who are standing down at the end of their terms of office – Huw Davies, Claire Williams and Melody Chapman.

Rural Affairs Minister, Lesley Griffiths said:

“Congratulations to Caroline Sanger-Davies, Mike Humphreys, Hugh Hesketh Evans and Vicki Spencer-Francis on their appointment to the Board of Hybu Cig Cymru. Their knowledge and expertise will be important to HCC’s work to deliver for the Welsh red meat sector such as enhancing marketing, supply chain efficiency and driving forward greater sustainability. “I am also pleased to announce the reappointment of John Davies and Gareth Davies for a third term to the Board and Prys Morgan and Rhys Davies for a second term. “I would like to thank Huw Davies, Claire Williams and Melody Chapman for their valuable contributions while on the Board, especially through the incredibly challenging COVID-19 pandemic. They have been key in strengthening HCC and I wish them the very best for the future. “The organisation has a vital role in ensuring Wales takes advantage of the opportunities ahead of it and skills the new board members possess will help it continue to do this.”

HCC Chair Catherine Smith said:

“I’d like to thank Huw, Claire and Melody for their commitment and wise counsel during their time as non-executive directors. They have helped HCC to navigate changing times, and made a great contribution to establishing a positive vision for the future of the Welsh red meat sector.

She added: