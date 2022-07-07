Test Trading Facility in Haverfordwest Offers an Opportunity for Seasonal Entrepreneurs

It may seem extremely early to be talking about Christmas, but now is the time to take advantage of the advice and support available in Haverfordwest so that your business is ready for Christmas.
Christmas is a holiday season where many people think of fun, going on a holiday, and relaxing at home. But some entrepreneurs see the festive period as a profitable and lucrative time to start a business.
Gareth Thomas, Enterprise Hub Coordinator at Business In Focus spoke with Business News Wales about the shared spaces facility in Haverfordwest, set up to support local entrepreneurs.
Shared Spaces at Business in Focus
- Haverfordwest
- Carmarthen
- Newtown
Shared Spaces is the best space to work on your ideas and collaborate with like-minded people and provide your start-up business the opportunity to take your products to market in premier pop-up shop spaces.
With many businesses switching up to remote and hybrid working, Shared Spaces is the ideal solution to working from your kitchen table, spare bedroom or any business needing to rotate staff desks in smaller offices. Whether you’re looking for a single desk once a month or a few desks for your team on a weekly rota, we have a space and package to suit your needs. Our packages are open to everyone within the community including pre-starts, start-ups, and established organisations.