Ten People Recognised By His Majesty’s Lord-Lieutenant of Clwyd

The efforts of ten people from across Clwyd have been recognised by the King’s representative for the county.

In recognition of their outstanding service and devotion to duty, five people were awarded the Lord-Lieutenant’s Certificate of Merit by Henry George Fetherstonhaugh OBE FRAgS, in the ceremony at Hightown Barracks, Wrexham.

They were Regimental Sergeant Major Ieuan Jones, Lieutenant Liam Mooney, 2nd Lieutenant James Malins, Staff Sergeant John Magrath and Company Sergeant Major Tony Hall – all of Clwyd and Gwynedd Army Cadet Force.

The achievements of the Lord-Lieutenant’s three cadets were recognised and celebrated during the event attended by nearly 90 people.

Cadet Sergeant Maisie Roberts of Clwyd and Gwynedd Army Cadet Force, Cadet Flight Sergeant Holly Bunn of St Brigid’s School Combined Cadet Force and Cadet Warrant Officer Matthew Davies of No 2 Welsh Wing RAF Air Cadets outlined to the audience their time in cadets, including highlights of their role over the last 12 months

The role, which continues until September, includes attendance with the Lord-Lieutenant at a number of official engagements such as Remembrance events, Royal visits and parades.

The three were selected for the prestigious Lord-Lieutenant’s cadet role after being put forward for nomination by cadet group leaders and the Reserve Forces’ and Cadets’ Association for Wales.

Also during the evening a Royal Humane Society Award was presented to Sergeant Instructor Bryan Ellis of Clwyd and Gwynedd Army Cadet Force and an Army Cadet Force Certificate of Good Service was awarded to Staff Sergeant Instructor Steve Davies also of Clwyd and Gwynedd Army Cadet Force.

There are nearly 5,000 cadets in Wales who gain skills and qualifications through working with local communities, charities and taking part in a variety of practical activities. The cadet syllabus is delivered by 1,850 volunteering adult Instructors and civilian assistants, who give up their spare time on weeknights and weekends.

The awards event was organised by the Reserve Forces’ and Cadets’ Association (RFCA) for Wales – an organisation that has supported the Armed Forces for over 100 years.