Telecoms Company ‘Powering Up’ Breakfast on Local Radio

A telecoms company has signed a new deal with two of South Wales’s biggest community radio breakfast shows thanks to a cross-station partnership.

Ogi is now ‘powering-up’ breakfast time with the flagship morning shows on Bro Radio in the Vale of Glamorgan and GTFM in the Valleys.

The deal struck with Ogi is part of a new partnership between the two community stations, which allows businesses and media agencies to access discounted advertising and sponsorship opportunities through a single contact. Bro Radio has been a familiar sound in Vale of Glamorgan since 2009, whilst GTFM has been around since 1999, and was the first open access station in Wales.

Both stations are volunteer-led, creating a mix of community content and popular programming – offering opportunities for local people to get involved and learn new skills.

Ogi’s Brand Marketing Director, Sarah Vining, said:

“Our brand has become synonymous with community-driven partnerships – and that’s something we’re very proud of. We jumped at the chance to continue to support local radio stations, like Bro Radio, in an area where we're building our network. We've already funded their St Athan transmitter and supported a number of their events, including the recent community awards. “Sponsoring the breakfast shows on both Bro Radio and GTFM feels like a natural fit for us. All three are about connecting communities: they do it through music and chat, and we do it digitally with our full fibre services. Together, we’re powering-up local communities, strengthening the sense of belonging to the place we call home.”

Nathan Spackman Bro Radio’s Operations Director said:

“Community Radio stations like Bro Radio and GTFM are embedded in their communities, so this partnership gives companies a chance to access audience that are harder to reach through larger brands, affordably and easily. “We’re delighted to welcome Ogi on air as our partners for Vale Breakfast, as we look to continue waking the Vale of Glamorgan up with local news, information and great music every single morning.”

Terry Mann, Station Manager at GTFM, added:

“It’s great to welcome Ogi on board as the new sponsor of Valleys Breakfast. By working with Bro Radio, we’re able to provide radio coverage across much of South East Wales for advertisers of all sizes, with the revenue generated helping us to continue to deliver high quality local radio, offer new opportunities to volunteers and support our communities.”

Since 2023, both stations have been able to offer both FM and DAB coverage to listeners and advertisers across Cardiff, the Vale of Glamorgan and the Valleys in South East Wales.

Ogi is currently rolling out a new full fibre broadband network in places like the Vale of Glamorgan and Rhondda Cynon Taf, offering next-generation fibre to the premises services, often for the very first time.