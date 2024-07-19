Technology Support Firm Acquires Leading Irish Retail Technology Support Company

Vista Technology Support has announced the acquisition of Store Computer Technology (SCT) for an undisclosed sum.

The move further expands Cardiff-based Vista’s retail and hospitality support capabilities in Ireland and Europe.

SCT was established in 1994 by John Hogan and has grown substantially over three decades and now provides IT service desk, in-store technology maintenance and technology refresh projects to some of the most well-known Irish and international retail and hospitality brands.

With its head office, service desk, staging centre and warehouses based in Dublin, forward stock locations and field service engineers located throughout Ireland and Northern Ireland, SCT is well established and provides a tried and trusted service support model to over 7,000 retail and hospitality locations throughout the country.

Vista’s M&A activity was led by Lucy Mayer, Vista’s Commercial Director. Lucy has extensive experience in M&A and corporate finance having previously held senior positions at PWC and Development Bank of Wales.

Lucy Mayer said:

“I am delighted to have worked with John and his team on this transaction. This acquisition is the natural culmination of many years of close partnership between Vista and SCT. We are now really excited to enter the next chapter of our partnership, which will cement Vista’s presence in Ireland and also enable continued investment in SCT to allow for future growth and service enhancement.”

John Hogan, MD, SCT said:

“This is great news for our customers, partners and staff. We have enjoyed a successful strategic working partnership with Vista over many years. This transaction helps us leverage already existing synergies and provides the platform for continued growth and exciting new opportunities. It allows SCT to enhance existing services and introduce new innovative offerings both to existing and new customers. It also enables us to offer a seamless service offering to customers who trade in Ireland, UK, and Europe.

“We share common goals, and we all look forward to working with James, Lucy and their team in the future.”

James Pepper, CEO, Vista said: