Technology Showcase – Animated Technologies

Anna Burke – Director & Co-Founder – Animated Technologies.

What is Animated Technologies?

We are an animated explainer video production company based in North Wales. We make complex products and services easy to understand through visualising them in an animated video.

We also have the expertise to use video marketing strategies to enhance and promote the animated videos that we produce.

What have been your proudest achievements and biggest challenges so far?

Some of our proudest achievements would be growing the business to what it is now, situated in M-Sparc science park. We have also won awards to validate the work we are doing. FSB's Micro Business of the Year for Wales 2019 and Best Digital communications agency for Wales and Northern Ireland from the RBA's (Rural Business Awards)

What do you think the biggest advantages of being a tech company in Wales are?

There is a strong community in wales within the tech companies and industry. I think this is really important and hugely beneficial for any company to be involved in. There is also a lot of support for tech companies and we are quite ambitious with growing and looking to the future.

What would you like to see happen to the industry in Wales and beyond?

I would love to see Wales as a technology hub. Bringing medium and large businesses to the area to really enhance the quality of life we currently have. There is nothing to say North Wales can't be the next silicone valley!

What does your organisation have in store for the future?

We are looking to the future. Working on our current model and enhancing it with new directions and products.

Working within the industry you get a feel for what is new and emerging and we are really interested and following the paths that these take us in.

What is the best piece of advice you've been given?

“Business isn't personal, so don't take it personally. If somebody doesn't want your stuff, don't get stressed out about it. Look at different ways to market it to make it better.”

What is one piece of advice you would give?

Use as many free resources as you can starting out. Be lean. Don't be embarrassed about having a business mentor/coach. Everyone has one.

If you would like to learn more about Animated Technologies, or are interested in their offerings, contact [email protected]