Tech Start-up Provides Cutting-edge VR Meditation Sessions to Support Broadcast Staff

A tech start-up has provided cutting-edge VR meditation sessions to staff working on an intensive broadcasting project to deliver coverage of the Paralympic Games.

More than 200 staff working with Whisper Cymru at Cymru Broadcast Centre in Tramshed Tech, Cardiff, took part in the VR meditation sessions provided by Virtus Tech. The sessions were designed to combat the high-pressure demands of delivering more than 1,300 hours of remote content for Channel 4’s live coverage of the Paris Games.

The initiative aimed to support mental health and boost productivity through immersive technology, offering vital respite during intense work periods.

Virtus Tech’s innovative VR platform DIGI SIM was used to provide a meditation programme specifically tailored to meet the needs of the production team. Using Meta’s Oculus VR headsets, staff had access to short, guided meditation sessions during their breaks from production. These sessions were designed to help reduce stress, enhance focus, and promote overall well-being.

George Bellwood, founder of Virtus Tech, said:

“The collaboration is a testament to how big-name companies like Channel 4, Whisper Cymru and Media Cymru are integrating VR technology into the workplace. We believe that by integrating VR into the daily routine of the staff, from training to engaging experiences, can increase productivity.”

The Media Cymru-funded VR project reported that after each immersive meditation session more than 75% of production staff felt well prepared to return to their task, indicating improved mental clarity and focus. More than 90% of staff advocated for regular VR meditation breaks incorporated into their regular workday.

The VR meditation sessions were part of a larger wellness initiative supported by the partners, reflecting a shared commitment to creating a positive and supportive work environment. The project aligns with Virtus Tech’s mission to make VR accessible and impactful, providing organisations with the tools to enhance employee well-being and performance.

Virtus Tech is a pioneering No Code VR company. Its platform enables organisations to build and deploy immersive training, wellness, and educational experiences quickly and efficiently. Working with NHS trusts, universities and schools in the UK and US, large multinationals and now media and sports bodies, Virtus Tech aims to democratise VR technology, making it accessible to all. By eliminating the need for coding knowledge, Virtus Tech also supports all VR headsets, online and offline, mobile desktop browsers and even immersive walls, making the content created very accessible and reusable.