Tech Evolution is Outpacing Consumer Interest

The pace of innovation in the tech industry is causing drag in the consumer market, with many struggling to embrace new products, according to new research from Studio Graphene.

The digital agency commissioned an independent survey of 2,000 UK adults. It found technologies hitting the market more than a decade ago have high levels of consumer understanding and use, which drops off sharply when looking at more recent innovations.

Products that first hit the market more than a decade ago are all well-recognised and regularly used, including live streaming (94%), instant messaging (63%), text to speech and voice recognition (52%). This drops off sharply for emerging technologies such as Web3 (11%) and IoT (16%).

A resounding majority of consumers have either never heard of Web3 (89%) and the Metaverse (84%), or feel it is boring or over-hyped.

Despite concerted efforts within the sector to communicate the purpose and utility of Cloud-based products to the public, fewer than one third (31%) of consumers say they have heard of and use them.

Typically, consumers find older tech more exciting – with voice recognition (29%), video-conferencing (24%) and live-streaming (28%) ranking highly. Among new and emerging tech, AI (29%) and AR/VR (25%) lead the way – while Web3 (7%), IoT (11%) and Metaverse (11%) fail to spark the imagination of the consumer base.

Ritam Ghandi, founder and director of Studio Graphene, said: