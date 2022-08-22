Tech, Digital & Creative Start-ups Invited to trial New Coworking Space in Newport Market

One of Wales’ fastest growing workspaces, Tramshed Tech, soft launches in Newport Market – less than two months after the opening of their second location in One Central Square, Cardiff.

Whist Tramshed Tech make finishing touches to their latest tech hub in Griffin House, Newport Market ahead of its official launch in October 2022, they are inviting tech, digital and creative start-ups to trial their space for free.

Over the past five years, Tramshed Tech has grown from 10,000 sq. ft. of co-working and office space in Grangetown to 30,000 sq. ft. across two locations in Cardiff with new venues opening in Newport, Barry and Swansea over the next eighteen months.

Tramshed Tech has become known as the place to start and grow a tech business in Wales with numerous award wins to include Wired magazine’s top ten co-working hubs in the UK in 2019 and Business Accelerator of the Year at Fintech Wales Awards 2021. Their award-winning Startup Academy supported by Google for Startups alumni include Virtus Tech, Route Konnect and Configur.

Now home to 70+ businesses and 2000+ members, the Tramshed Tech community includes a range of tech, digital and creative companies such as AMPLYFI, Whisper Films, PureCyber, BJSS, Microsoft alongside strategic partners to include Barclays Eagle Labs, Tech Nation, Innovate UK, Geovation and Angels Invest Wales.

Tramshed Tech’s move to Newport, ‘The Gateway to Wales’, has come at an interesting time with the electrification of the main rail line to London taking place later this year, London Paddington will be less than an hour and a half from Newport making this a lucrative base for businesses looking for flexibility, connectivity and competitive rates.

What does Tramshed Tech, Newport Market mean for business owners in Newport?

Tramshed Tech, Newport Market unlocks a range of workspaces, business support services and skills programmes to entrepreneurs, start-ups and scaling businesses in and around Newport. There are currently 27 offices available across three floors in Newport Market’s Griffin House as well as a range of bookable meeting rooms and event space with a fully functioning podcast studio to follow.

Tramshed Tech has flexibility built into its business model, so if you don’t want to commit to office space, flexible co-working options are available with an introductory offer of 50% off full-time memberships and 25% off part-time memberships for the first 3 months when you sign up to 6 months.

What does Tramshed Tech, Newport Market mean for existing members?

The option to roam! Tramshed Tech has a ‘Roaming Membership’ enabling members to work across multiple locations as part of one membership. Many businesses are adopting a hybrid model of working, so multiple bases mean ultimate flexibility.

For more information about what’s on offer at Tramshed Tech, Newport Market please contact [email protected].

Tramshed Tech will be announcing the official open date of its fourth location in Goodsheds, Barry over the coming weeks – anyone interested in coworking, or office space can register interest here.

Louise Harris, Co-founder/CEO, Tramshed Tech said,

“We are thrilled to invite businesses to trial our new space whilst we make finishing touches ahead of the official launch in October 2022. Since opening the original Tramshed Tech in Grangetown, Cardiff we’ve always had expansion plans and we are delighted to see these start to come to fruition this Summer. We are really looking forward to working with local businesses in Newport and further serve and help grow the Welsh tech and digital ecosystem”.

With Mark John, Co-founder/Director, Tramshed Tech adding,