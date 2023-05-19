Tata Steel and LARAC Join Forces to Champion the Steel Packaging Recycling Cause

Tata Steel, one of the world's largest steel producers and one of the UK's leading steel re-processors, have announced a strategic partnership with LARAC (Local Authority Recycling Advisory Committee), the leading voice for UK-based local authorities on recycling, waste and resource management.

The alliance will boost awareness – among UK local authorities and the communities they serve – about the crucial role that steel packaging recycling plays in helping that nation transition to a greener, more sustainable future.

It will also promote the broad range of products that can be put into recycling bins… and those which can't. Stainless steel cutlery and re-usable flasks, for example, shouldn't find a home in recycling bins while aerosols, jar lids, bottle tops, food and drink cans, and biscuit tins should.

Commenting on the partnership, Nicola Jones, Manager for Steel Packaging Recycling, said:

“Our partnership with LARAC marks a major step forwards for our campaign to educate consumers and local authorities nationwide about the incredible power of steel packaging recycling.”

She continued:

“Consumers' recycling habits can determine the quality of the bales we receive for melting. If they adopt the right recycling habits – putting the right items in recycling bins – then bale quality is high, which leads to higher recycling rates. “Our partnership with LARAC will help us increase visibility of the related issues and solutions at grass roots level – via local authorities. We won't see the results immediately but, over time, together we will make a meaningful, positive impact. Watch this space!” she continued.

As one of LARAC's key partners, Tata Steel will highlight its robust, easily-accessible collection and recycling infrastructure in the UK to the 311 local authorities that it represents across England, Scotland, Northern Ireland and Wales. Thanks to its conferences, webinars and supporting materials – blog articles, bi-monthly emails, educational materials and more – Tata Steel will be able to communicate such messaging directly with the largest membership of waste and recycling officers across the UK.

Through its collaboration with LARAC, Tata Steel will also help to promote Metal Matters, the communications programme that helps local authorities to educate householders about metal packaging recycling and to motivate them to boost their recycling habits. As a founder member and firm supporter of the programme, Tata Steel looks forward to helping to extend its messaging to all LARAC stakeholders including, as always, the consumer.