Radisson Blu Cardiff Announces New General Manager

Cardiff, UK – Radisson Blu Cardiff is pleased to announce the appointment of Jon-Paul Reed as its new General Manager.

JP, as he is known to many, started his new role on April 26th, following his promotion from the position of Aimbridge Group Food & Beverage Operations Manager, which he had held since 2021.

During his time as Group Food & Beverage Operations Manager, Jon -Paul played a key role in supporting a national portfolio of hotels in various F&B initiatives, including breakfast standards, menu development, and guest satisfaction.

Prior to joining Aimbridge EMEA, Jon -Paul spent many years with Hilton in senior on-property roles, including General Manager and

Director of F&B Business Development EMEA. He also worked for the Principle/De – Vere Hotel Group in similar , high-level positions, bringing with him a wealth of experience and insight.

Jon -Paul commented on his new appointment: