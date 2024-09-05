Tastes from Around the World in New Aioli Range from Beacon Foods

A range of traditional-style, eggless, Spanish aioli, which is delicious with burgers, pizza, sandwiches, wraps and seafood, has been developed by Beacon Foods, one of the UK’s leading suppliers of ingredients and ready-to-eat products.

Perfect for all but also suitable for vegetarians and vegans, the aioli is free from additives, preservatives and emulsifiers and available in mouthwatering flavours, including Katsu, Chilli & Lemon, Roast Garlic, Harissa, Kimchi, Pesto, Truffle, Sriracha, Chipotle and Gochujang.

The Brecon-based company is inviting customers to savour tastes from around the world, such as Mexican, Korean, Thai, Moroccan and Japanese.

“We are always developing new, innovative products and our new aioli range is truly lovely and so versatile,” said Edward Gough Chairman of Beacon Foods the UK's leading garlic products specialist. “We make aioli by blending garlic together with oil and other ingredients to create a light, fluffy, flavourful sauce, with a mayonnaise like consistency, which has fantastic, subtle flavours, ideal to use in sandwiches and wraps, or placed over meat or fish dishes. It can also be used as a simple dip.”

Beacon Foods is seeing major sales growth for its portfolio of ingredients which go into thousands of products, including sandwiches, ready meals, pizzas, soups, drinks and desserts. These products can be found on supermarket shelves and with airlines, restaurant chains and coffee shops.

Continuing investment in state-of-the-art machinery allows Beacon Foods to offer UK produced, bespoke recipes of ready to eat IQF (individual quick frozen) char grilled and roasted vegetables which are proving extremely popular with customers.

Established in 1993, the company is the UK’s leading specialist producer of garlic, ginger and chili puree, roasted and char grilled vegetables and fruit ranges, relishes, chutneys, sauces and fruit compotes.