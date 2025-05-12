Tariffs, Trade and the Way Ahead: Navigating the Shifting Landscape of the Aviation Aftermarket

The global aviation industry has always relied on connections — not just between cities and continents, but between people, companies and countries.

As an industry built on collaboration and interdependence, aviation has thrived in a world that values openness and mutual support.

But in 2025, we’re reminded that globalisation is not something to take for granted. With the announcement of reciprocal tariffs on goods entering and leaving the United States, the aftermarket — and the aviation industry more broadly — is facing renewed complexity in its supply chains.

This development has raised important questions about investment, inventory strategy and the flow of critical materials. While it’s too early to draw long-term conclusions, one thing is clear: businesses that are globally minded, strategically agile and operationally resilient will be best placed to navigate what comes next.

A Global Industry, Not an Island

At AerFin, we’ve always believed in the value of globalisation. We operate across six continents, with facilities in the UK, Dublin, Singapore and Miami — because we know our customers need support that’s close to where they operate. Trade barriers and tariffs may shift, but our belief in a globally-connected industry remains constant.

That belief is grounded in something deeper than ideology — it’s about performance. The aviation aftermarket runs on efficiency, shared resources and international collaboration.

When those flows are interrupted, we all feel the ripple effect and reduced confidence. As such, our decisions and those made across the industry need to be made with collaboration, empathy and a long-term outlook at their core.

Encouragingly, the announcement of a new UK–USA trade deal signals a willingness on both sides of the Atlantic to strengthen strategic cooperation. While full details are still emerging, the agreement includes provisions designed to support smoother transatlantic trade, reduce regulatory friction, and foster growth in sectors like aerospace and clean tech. This is welcome news for companies like AerFin, whose operations depend on frictionless movement of aviation materials between the UK and the US.

It also offers a potential counterbalance to recent tariff measures, especially in the aviation aftermarket. Any reduction in barriers, however targeted, will help maintain the agility and responsiveness that airlines and MROs expect from their partners. For AerFin, this deal reinforces the strategic value of our UK and US hubs and the importance of staying engaged with evolving policy landscapes.

Controlling the Controllables

In times of uncertainty, our approach at AerFin is simple: control the controllables. We don’t speculate — we act. Our operational structure is designed to be flexible, our inventory is globally distributed, and our decision-making is shaped by both real-time data and long-term experience.

This is why, while others may see tariffs as an unequivocal challenge, we see nuance. Yes, a 10% tariff on UK-to-US trade, as well as tariffs the US places on other nations and trading blocks, will impact margins. It may also influence where future investment flows, and how we balance our global resources. But it’s also an opportunity — particularly for those who, like AerFin, are already well-positioned in the right locations.

A Premium on Proximity

One of the most counter-intuitive outcomes of this development is the potential uplift in value for assets already located in key markets. If you’re holding USM stock in the United States today, that material is now more valuable — because it can move without incurring the cost or delay of tariffs.

At AerFin, our 35,000 sq ft Miami base is stocked with high-quality, ready-to-dispatch USM, which we believe gives us and our customers a strategic advantage. The same is true for our EU-based material supporting European operators. We’re already beginning to see early signs of this shift in value, with targeted bids for inventory based on where it’s held — not just what it is.

Should the new UK–USA deal proliferate into a broader global reconciliation with the US on tariffs, this may also open the door to better alignment of standards and more predictable customs processes. That would be a game-changer for the aviation aftermarket, where time-sensitive movements and regulatory clarity are paramount. As ever, the details will matter — but the direction of travel is encouraging.

The Way Ahead

Tariffs are just one variable in a complex, fast-moving equation. But for companies like AerFin, they’re also a reminder of why global infrastructure, strong customer relationships and agile strategy are so important.

Our job is not just to react. It’s to anticipate — combining today’s insights with tomorrow’s foresight to stay a step ahead of our partners’ needs, lighting the way to more prosperous futures. And while, through our progressive values we’ll always champion free and fair trade, we’re also ready to adapt, support our customers, and make smart, strategic decisions about where and how we invest.

AerFin will continue to breathe new life into aviation — by staying globally connected, commercially sharp, and always focused on The Way Ahead.