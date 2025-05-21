Target Group Bolsters Risk and Compliance with Key Appointment

Target Group, a provider of digital transformation, software and business process servicing, has appointed Jonathan Hole as the company’s new chief risk officer (CRO).

Jonathan brings four decades of experience to Target in credit, market and operational risk, including internal and external audit, compliance and approved regulatory functions. Throughout his career he has held several senior roles within major financial institutions such as Barclays, GE Money and Santander, with remits covering both the UK and European markets.

He has also gained considerable experience managing risk and compliance in the mortgage market with the likes of Aldermore, Foundation Home Loans and Paragon Banking Group.

In his new role, Jonathan will be working with the exco team to create and implement robust risk and compliance frameworks, designed to protect both Target itself and its clients’ interests. He will be working with internal teams to support bids and provide regulatory updates and solutions to client needs – as well as horizon scanning to stay one step ahead of upcoming changes or updates.

Alongside managing Target’s risk function and internal governance as a second line of defence, Jonathan is also responsible for data protection and financial crime, as well as leading Target’s compliance department.

Working with major top tier financial institutions, Target provides a range of services including mortgage and loan originations, payments and collections, in life servicing and People as a Service (PaaS). Target is also a creator of software solutions and is a leading provider of business process outsourcing (BPO), facilitating digital transformation among organisations.

Jonathan Hole said:

“I’m thrilled to join to Target in a role that offers tremendous opportunity – particularly given our services and remits with major financial institutions across the world. One thing that has really impressed me is that the conflict that often exists between risk and operations or commercial teams does not exist at Target. Instead, we are all pulling in the same direction and fighting for the same thing to achieve good customer outcomes and deliver on the commercial interests of our clients. “Above all though, I’ve found the people at Target to be really lovely and friendly, with a strong and genuine culture of family. It’s great to be working with the tremendous team here to ensure our proactive approach to risk and regulation remains both a strategic and competitive advantage for our clients and for Target as a business.”

Peter O’Connor, CEO of Target Group, adds: