Talent: It’s Our Future – AMPLYFI

In this edition of the Open University podcast series, OU Business Relationship Manager Rhys Griffiths is joined by the team from insights automation platform, AMPLYFI.

AMPLYFI was founded in 2015 by Chris Ganje and Ian Jones, strategists at BP, after they struggled to extract useful insights from the usual data and opinions. They decided building a machine capable of “reading and analysing the internet” was the key and set about building a team capable of creating the world’s first insights automation platform.

AMPLYFI has expanded rapidly across Europe, the US and Asia, raising millions in venture capital, acquiring rival services and attracting more than 50 PhDs, engineers and team members to service dozens of blue-chip clients. AMPLYFI’s platform can “read and analyse” millions of documents a day, powering thousands of decisions through even the most disruptive market conditions.