ACCA Launches New Podcast Series

New series tackles issues facing SMEs and support available to them.

ACCA Wales (Association of Chartered Certified Accountants) has today announced a new podcast series, ACCA Thinks, in partnership with Business News Wales.

The series is set to be an invaluable resource for SME businesses with advice on tackling the big issues facing businesses today and outlining the support available.

Issues explored in depth include sustainability, including how SMEs can find a route to net zero, and managing digital transformation to improve efficiency and offer new services to clients and organisations.

The ACCA, which offers the Chartered Certified Accountant qualification, is a thriving community of 233,000 members and 536,000 students worldwide who are among the world’s best-qualified and most highly sought-after accountants, working in every business sector. The ACCA team believes accountancy is essential for economies to prosper, which is why it works across the globe to build the profession and create fairer, more transparent societies.

Lloyd Powell, Head of ACCA Wales, said:

ACCA are consistently looking for new and innovative ways of engaging our existing and new members and our partnership with Business News Wales allows us to reach a readymade audience or business professionals. Our new podcast series will enable us to introduce whole ecosystem of experts within the ACCA and further support our mantra of supporting the finance and accountancy sector in Wales.

Mark Powney, MD, Business News Wales said: