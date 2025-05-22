Almost Two Thirds of UK Gen Z Accountants Reveal Entrepreneurial Ambitions

Entrepreneurial aspirations are high amongst the newest generation of accountants, as revealed by new data from leading global accountancy body ACCA (Association of Chartered Certified Accountants).

The 2025 edition of its Global Talent Trends survey surveyed over 1,300 accountants in the UK, and more than 10,000 worldwide, making it the largest survey looking at talent in the financial sector.

61% of UK Gen Z accountants have long-term goals to be their own bosses, double the sentiment of the rest of the UK (31%). This could also be good news for employers and for the employability of finance professionals – there’s a growing need for accountants to use their entrepreneurial mindsets in many finance and business job roles where skills such as commerciality and innovation are prized attributes.

Most UK respondents to the survey indicated they were drawn to roles that focused on environmental issues. This was echoed in the reasons behind a second job or ‘side hustle’, with 41% wanting to take on this type of work to give something back or do something meaningful with their work.

AI skills, a theme identified in the 2024 survey, remained high on the agenda for 2025. Almost half (46%) of UK finance professionals believe AI proficiency is the most valuable skill to learn for the future of work. However, less than a quarter (23%) said they were provided with AI training opportunities at work, despite seven out of ten (71%) feeling confident in their ability to learn new AI skills.

While 30% reported feeling concerned about how AI could impact their roles, this was down 12% from 2024, showing that there is increased knowledge and understanding of AI and less worry amongst professionals.

Mental health and wellbeing also emerged as a key trend, with 57% of respondents saying their employer considers mental health a top priority. Given that half of UK financial professionals in the survey said their mental health suffers because of work pressures, and almost a third (30%) have considered resigning due to wellbeing issues, the feedback that mental health is being taken more seriously by employers will be welcomed.

In terms of workplace practicalities, Wales is the leader among the UK nations for hybrid working, with three quarters (75%) reporting this as their working set up. Wales-based respondents also rated flexible working benefits as the most desirable benefit for work life balance at 32% – above hybrid working at 20%.

UK respondents were also more satisfied with their pay (55%) than the global average (41%).

Jamie Lyon FCCA, global head of skills, sectors, technology at ACCA, said:

“It’s an exciting time to be a young accountant in the industry, with so many aiming for the goal of being an entrepreneur. With almost three quarters also keen and confident to learn new AI skills, and more employers looking to prioritise mental health and wellbeing, our survey data shows a profession that is striving to do better for everyone.”

Lloyd Powell, head of ACCA Cymru/Wales, said: