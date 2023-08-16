Talent for Tech: Developing Skills for a Digital Society

Wales Tech Week from 16-18 October will highlight the strength of Welsh innovation and technological capability.

The third day of the summit is dedicated to “Talent4Tech”, to inspire individuals to explore their options in tech industries, and to help organisations to build their brand as an employer. For Wales as a whole, a digitally skilled society will be the bedrock on which success can be built. What does this look like and how can it be achieved?

In this Wales Tech Week video discussion in partnership with Business News Wales, Avril Lewis, Managing Director of Wales Tech Week creator Technology Connected, talks with Prof Tom Crick Professor of Digital and Policy and Deputy Pro Vice Chancellor of Swansea University, Leanne Connor, Business Manager from the National Digital Exploitation Centre and Thales Ebbw Vale, and Rowena O’Sullivan, Skills and Talent Manager for the Cardiff Capital Region.

Wales Tech Week will champion Welsh technologies on a global stage and help organisations and professionals keep pace and prepare for the future. During the summit in October, the packed agenda will feature exhibitors, demonstration zones, a dedicated “Startup Alley”, a Pitch Platform, Showcase Stage, expert panels and speakers, and international link ups.

The “Talent4Tech” event is aimed at tech-curious students and workers, and will also help employers keen to improve their talent strategy. Get involved as an exhibitor or register for free tickets at Walestechweek.com.