Swansea University Student Volunteering Charity Marks 60 Years of Impact

Swansea University’s student volunteering charity, Discovery SVS, is marking 60 years of making a difference and is inviting the wider community to join the celebrations.

Since 1966, Discovery has helped thousands of students support local communities through projects focused on wellbeing, inclusion, youth work, and the environment.

Now, with a grant of nearly £14,000 from The National Lottery Heritage Fund, the team is launching Discovery60, a year-long commemoration of student-powered change.

This funding will support:

Pledge 60: Volunteers, alumni, staff, and supporters are invited to make a pledge inspired by the number 60, whether it’s volunteering 60 hours, donating £60, or sharing 60 memories;

Bilingual story collecting: Past and present volunteers can share their experiences with Discovery in Welsh or English to be archived in partnership with the Richard Burton Archives;

Discovery: A History: A collection of photos, stories, and memorabilia will be published in print and online, and stored in the People's Collection Wales and the Richard Burton Archives; and,

A 60th anniversary event: March 2026 will feature a celebration day, beginning with an afternoon tea of thanks and tributes for key stakeholders, followed by a community-wide celebration open to everyone who's been part of Discovery's journey.

Eleanor Norton, Managing Director at Discovery SVS, said:

“We are so pleased to receive this grant to help us celebrate our 60th anniversary. Discovery represents 60 years of student volunteers coming together to make the community around them safer, stronger and happier through a huge range of projects. “We’re delighted to mark this important milestone, collect stories from across the years, and highlight the incredible impact our volunteers have made.”

Professor Paul Boyle, Vice-Chancellor of Swansea University, added:

“Over its 60-year history, Discovery has formed a critical part of Swansea University’s community impact legacy. It provides opportunities for our students to participate in inclusive, community-led change and to build the skills and experience which will enable them to support their communities in the future. “We are delighted to support this fantastic campaign, which reflects the evolution of student volunteering and how it continues to shape our mission today, as we support our students to become the change-makers of tomorrow.”

Discovery60 aims to bring generations together, honour the legacy of student volunteering, and inspire the next wave of changemakers. It also reflects the charity’s long-standing commitment to inclusion and community participation—values that have guided its work for six decades.

That same spirit helped Swansea University earn its recent University of Sanctuary status, with Discovery playing a key role in welcoming sanctuary seekers and working closely with Swansea Asylum Seekers Support.